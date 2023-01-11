ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Hudson Falls, takes inside track to Foothills title

The Queensbury wrestling team took the inside track to the Foothills Council title Wednesday night with a 43-11 victory over defending champion Hudson Falls.

The Spartans improved to 5-0 in the league, 9-1 overall with the win. Hudson Falls fell to 3-1, 14-9.

Queensbury got pins from Brydon Broe (189 pounds), Ben Killingsworth (285), and A.J. Spero (110). The Spartans finished with four straight wins by decision — by Timothy Paculivich, Isaiah Engel, Angelo Palma and Dylan Smith — in the final four bouts of the evening.

The Tigers got a technical fall from Justin Mullis at 118, and decisions by Ryan Hinchliffe (215) and Colin Diffee (132).

Also Wednesday, Glens Falls cruised past South Glens Falls 58-16, Salem-Cambridge rolled past Whitehall 42-27, and Granville-Fort Ann picked up a 42-12 win over Berlin-New Lebanon.

In the first girls wrestling match contested at Salem High School, Salem-Cambridge shut out Whitehall 39-0. Granville-Fort Ann picked up wins over B-NL and Burr & Burton (Vt.).

BOYS

QUEENSBURY 43, HUDSON FALLS 11

172: Lucas Schell (Q) dec. Jesse Mullis, 8-3

189: Brydon Broe (Q) pinned Mason Ostrander, 1:44

215: Ryan Hinchliffe (HF) dec. Cameron McGarr, 4-2

285: Ben Killingsworth (Q) pinned Cameron Bennett, 2:33

102: Viet Nguyen (Q) by forfeit

110: AJ Spero (Q) pinned Levi Wilson, 5:09

118: Justin Mullis (HF) tech. fall over Noah Smith, 4:00

126: Ryan VanGuilder (Q) dec. Dom Doyle, 7-4

132: Colin Diffee (HF) dec. Keith Miller, 5-3

138: Timothy Paculavich (Q) dec. Aonghus Paige, 6-2

145: Isaiah Engel (Q) dec. Logan Staunton, 6-4

152: Angelo Palma (Q) dec. Bradlee Gilles, 7-2

160: Dylan Smith (Q) dec. Sean Heaney, 11-3

Records: Queensbury (5-0, 9-1), Hudson Falls (3-1, 14-9)

GLENS FALLS 58, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 16

152 — Ayden Riley (GF) dec. Zachary Stockwell, 18-10

160 — Jared Hance (GF) by forfeit

172 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Liam Powers, 1:28

189 — Nate Phipps (GF) pinned Jacobie Hunt, 1:05

215 — Gavin Williams (GF) by forfeit

285 — Jakob Pregent (GF) by forfeit

102 — Troy Keiser (SGF) by forfeit

110 — Dylan Keech (SGF) pinned Killian Batchelder, 2:47

118 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Jack French, 1:35

126 — Caleb Burbo (GF) pinned Nick Brown, :46

132 — Julien Dickens (SGF) dec. Dan Caminero, 11-0

138 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Elias Muratorri,1:56

145 — Will Vanderminden (GF) win by forfeit

Records: Glens Falls (4-1, 6-5), South High (3-2, 3-3)

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 42, WHITEHALL 27

110 — Henry Dill (S-C) by forfeit

118 — Angie Dill (S-C) by forfeit

126 — Matt Ingerson (W) pinned Fentin Pratt, 1:05

132 — Ethan Adams (S-C) pinned Allen Beaulieu, 5:28

138 — Ayden Smith (W) dec. Kyle Bink, 9-3

145 — Brayton Cary (S-C) dec. Kyle Lavin, 7-4

152 — Sawyer Ostrander (W) pinned Declan Donaldson, 1:30

160 — Dylan Gordon (W) pinned David Gilles, 5:27

172 — Michael Riche (S-C) dec. Chad Monty, 5-2

189 — Troy Austin (W) pinned Tanner Lussier, 1:28

215 — Evan Day (S-C) by forfeit

285 — Logan Williams (S-C) pinned Ethan Stoodley, :15

102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) by forfeit

Records: Salem-Cambridge (2-1 Adirondack League, 4-1 overall)

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 42, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12

160: Nicholas Chittenden (BNL) pinned Timothy Lotz, 3:01

172: Double forfeit

189: Double forfeit

215: Brent Perry (GFA) pinned Nicholas Mosher, 1:13

285: Scott Jones (GFA) pinned Christofer DeFelice, :48

102: Double forfeit

110: Alex Ploof (BENL) by forfeit

118: Double forfeit

126: Quinn Johnson (GFA) by forfeit

132: Nathan Barber (GFA) pinned Nicolas Brandt, :16

138: Nicholas Crum (GFA) pinned Tyler Carinci, :18

145: Jaxon Torres (GFA) pinned Conner Sniger, 1:40

152: Matthew Perry (GFA) by forfeit

GIRLS

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 39, WHITEHALL 0

94 — Madeline Palulis (SC) by forfeit

100 — Double forfeit

107 — Molly Maxwell (SC) dec. Emma Kelly, 6-2

114 — Ella Palulis (SC) by forfeit

120 — Eden Patrick (SC) by forfeit

126 — Double forfeit

132 — Taylor Cary (SC) by forfeit

138 — Double forfeit

145 — Alexandria Cary (SC) pinned Jaydah Sherwood, 3:08

152 — Double forfeit

165 — Mattison Jackson (SC) by forfeit

185 — Double forfeit

235 — Double forfeit

NOTES: Salem-Cambridge won the first official girls wrestling dual meet ever held in the Salem gym. The Salem-Cambridge girls are now 2-0 in duals, and can claim to be the unofficial Adirondack League champions in the first year of girls wrestling in New York state.

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 24, GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 12

94: Double forfeit

100: Carley Ploof (BNL) by forfeit

107: Double forfeit

114: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Julia Stickles (BNL) by forfeit

138: Double forfeit

145: Jaymie Landon (GRAN) pinned Nicoletta Distano, :38

152: Sarah Roy (BNL) by forfeit

165: Double forfeit

185: Tallulah Powers (BNL) pinned Faith Cook, :29

235: Kalyn Gould (GRAN) by forfeit

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 18, BURR & BURTON (Vt.) 6

100: Double forfeit

107: Double forfeit

114: Double forfeit

120: Hazel Cornwall (BBA) by forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Double forfeit

138: Double forfeit

145: Jaymie Landon (GFA) by forfeit

152: Double forfeit

165: Double forfeit

185: Faith Cook (GFA) by forfeit

235: Kalyn Gould (GFA) pinned Olivia Grace, 2:13

94: Double Forfeit