ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Hudson Falls, takes inside track to Foothills title

The Queensbury wrestling team took the inside track to the Foothills Council title Wednesday night with a 43-11 victory over defending champion Hudson Falls.
The Spartans improved to 5-0 in the league, 9-1 overall with the win. Hudson Falls fell to 3-1, 14-9.
Queensbury got pins from Brydon Broe (189 pounds), Ben Killingsworth (285), and A.J. Spero (110). The Spartans finished with four straight wins by decision — by Timothy Paculivich, Isaiah Engel, Angelo Palma and Dylan Smith — in the final four bouts of the evening.
The Tigers got a technical fall from Justin Mullis at 118, and decisions by Ryan Hinchliffe (215) and Colin Diffee (132).
Also Wednesday, Glens Falls cruised past South Glens Falls 58-16, Salem-Cambridge rolled past Whitehall 42-27, and Granville-Fort Ann picked up a 42-12 win over Berlin-New Lebanon.
In the first girls wrestling match contested at Salem High School, Salem-Cambridge shut out Whitehall 39-0. Granville-Fort Ann picked up wins over B-NL and Burr & Burton (Vt.).
BOYS
QUEENSBURY 43, HUDSON FALLS 11
172: Lucas Schell (Q) dec. Jesse Mullis, 8-3
189: Brydon Broe (Q) pinned Mason Ostrander, 1:44
215: Ryan Hinchliffe (HF) dec. Cameron McGarr, 4-2
285: Ben Killingsworth (Q) pinned Cameron Bennett, 2:33
102: Viet Nguyen (Q) by forfeit
110: AJ Spero (Q) pinned Levi Wilson, 5:09
118: Justin Mullis (HF) tech. fall over Noah Smith, 4:00
126: Ryan VanGuilder (Q) dec. Dom Doyle, 7-4
132: Colin Diffee (HF) dec. Keith Miller, 5-3
138: Timothy Paculavich (Q) dec. Aonghus Paige, 6-2
145: Isaiah Engel (Q) dec. Logan Staunton, 6-4
152: Angelo Palma (Q) dec. Bradlee Gilles, 7-2
160: Dylan Smith (Q) dec. Sean Heaney, 11-3
Records: Queensbury (5-0, 9-1), Hudson Falls (3-1, 14-9)
GLENS FALLS 58, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 16
152 — Ayden Riley (GF) dec. Zachary Stockwell, 18-10
160 — Jared Hance (GF) by forfeit
172 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Liam Powers, 1:28
189 — Nate Phipps (GF) pinned Jacobie Hunt, 1:05
215 — Gavin Williams (GF) by forfeit
285 — Jakob Pregent (GF) by forfeit
102 — Troy Keiser (SGF) by forfeit
110 — Dylan Keech (SGF) pinned Killian Batchelder, 2:47
118 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Jack French, 1:35
126 — Caleb Burbo (GF) pinned Nick Brown, :46
132 — Julien Dickens (SGF) dec. Dan Caminero, 11-0
138 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Elias Muratorri,1:56
145 — Will Vanderminden (GF) win by forfeit
Records: Glens Falls (4-1, 6-5), South High (3-2, 3-3)
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 42, WHITEHALL 27
110 — Henry Dill (S-C) by forfeit
118 — Angie Dill (S-C) by forfeit
126 — Matt Ingerson (W) pinned Fentin Pratt, 1:05
132 — Ethan Adams (S-C) pinned Allen Beaulieu, 5:28
138 — Ayden Smith (W) dec. Kyle Bink, 9-3
145 — Brayton Cary (S-C) dec. Kyle Lavin, 7-4
152 — Sawyer Ostrander (W) pinned Declan Donaldson, 1:30
160 — Dylan Gordon (W) pinned David Gilles, 5:27
172 — Michael Riche (S-C) dec. Chad Monty, 5-2
189 — Troy Austin (W) pinned Tanner Lussier, 1:28
215 — Evan Day (S-C) by forfeit
285 — Logan Williams (S-C) pinned Ethan Stoodley, :15
102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) by forfeit
Records: Salem-Cambridge (2-1 Adirondack League, 4-1 overall)
GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 42, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12
160: Nicholas Chittenden (BNL) pinned Timothy Lotz, 3:01
172: Double forfeit
189: Double forfeit
215: Brent Perry (GFA) pinned Nicholas Mosher, 1:13
285: Scott Jones (GFA) pinned Christofer DeFelice, :48
102: Double forfeit
110: Alex Ploof (BENL) by forfeit
118: Double forfeit
126: Quinn Johnson (GFA) by forfeit
132: Nathan Barber (GFA) pinned Nicolas Brandt, :16
138: Nicholas Crum (GFA) pinned Tyler Carinci, :18
145: Jaxon Torres (GFA) pinned Conner Sniger, 1:40
152: Matthew Perry (GFA) by forfeit
GIRLS
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 39, WHITEHALL 0
94 — Madeline Palulis (SC) by forfeit
100 — Double forfeit
107 — Molly Maxwell (SC) dec. Emma Kelly, 6-2
114 — Ella Palulis (SC) by forfeit
120 — Eden Patrick (SC) by forfeit
126 — Double forfeit
132 — Taylor Cary (SC) by forfeit
138 — Double forfeit
145 — Alexandria Cary (SC) pinned Jaydah Sherwood, 3:08
152 — Double forfeit
165 — Mattison Jackson (SC) by forfeit
185 — Double forfeit
235 — Double forfeit
NOTES: Salem-Cambridge won the first official girls wrestling dual meet ever held in the Salem gym. The Salem-Cambridge girls are now 2-0 in duals, and can claim to be the unofficial Adirondack League champions in the first year of girls wrestling in New York state.
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 24, GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 12
94: Double forfeit
100: Carley Ploof (BNL) by forfeit
107: Double forfeit
114: Double forfeit
120: Double forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Julia Stickles (BNL) by forfeit
138: Double forfeit
145: Jaymie Landon (GRAN) pinned Nicoletta Distano, :38
152: Sarah Roy (BNL) by forfeit
165: Double forfeit
185: Tallulah Powers (BNL) pinned Faith Cook, :29
235: Kalyn Gould (GRAN) by forfeit
GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 18, BURR & BURTON (Vt.) 6
100: Double forfeit
107: Double forfeit
114: Double forfeit
120: Hazel Cornwall (BBA) by forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Double forfeit
138: Double forfeit
145: Jaymie Landon (GFA) by forfeit
152: Double forfeit
165: Double forfeit
185: Faith Cook (GFA) by forfeit
235: Kalyn Gould (GFA) pinned Olivia Grace, 2:13
94: Double Forfeit