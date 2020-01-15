Roundup: Queensbury maintains hold on first place; South High tops Glens Falls
Queensbury won 10 of the last 11 matches Wednesday night to pull away to a Foothills Council victory at Hudson Falls. South Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Whitehall-Fort Ann also earned victories.

QUEENSBURY 56, HUDSON FALLS 21

Venue: Hudson Falls

Foothills Council

99 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.

106 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) pinned Cameron Plude, 3:31.

113 — Chris Petteys (HF) pinned Troy James, :23.

120 — Seamus Paige (HF) pinned Alex Testani, 1:07.

126 — Kaiden LaLuna (Q) dec. Gavin Krywy, 12-2.

132 — Trevor Robbins (Q) dec. Jack Repsis, 10-5.

138 — Kevin Nicholson (Q) pinned Carlos Ross, 3:10.

145 — Kyle Miller (Q) dec. Pat Mercure, 11-2.

152 — Dristen Hughes (Q) dec. Ethan Nolan, 4-0.

160 — Scott Miller (Q) pinned Aidan Dougher, 2:43.

170 — Will Fraser (Q) pinned Isaiah Mattison, 2:36.

182 — Dylan Schell (Q) by forfeit.

195 — Seth Guay (Q) pinned Mike Sullivan, 1:45.

220 — Shawn Stimpson (Q) pinned Gavin Gaulin, 2:54.

285 — Carter Gray (HF) dec. Will Bell, 5-0.

Records: Queensbury (5-0, 9-3), Hudson Falls (3-2, 8-7).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52, GLENS FALLS 14

Venue: South Glens Falls

Foothills Council

170 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) dec. Cordell Younger, 11-3.

182 — Josh Ahrens (SGF) pinned Connor Wright, 3:01.

195 — AJ Swears (SGF) pinned Isaiah Murray, 1:50.

220 — Double forfeit.

285 — Aiden Mickel (SGF) pinned Jacob Pregent, 1:24.

99 — Avi Berg (GF) by forfeit.

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Ashton Currier (SGF) dec. Alex Vanderpool, 4-3.

120 — Jacob Francato (GF) dec. Timmy Stephenson, 6-4.

126 — Noah Hogan (SGF) by forfeit.

132 — Ethan Weller (SGF) by forfeit.

138 — Trevor Karl (SGF) by forfeit.

145 — Matt Gebo (SGF) dec. Noah Harris, 6-3.

152 — Antonio Murphy (SGF) dec. Eli Johnson, 11-2.

160 — Nick Casolo (SGF) pinned Wyatt MacPherson, 1:56.

Records: South Glens Falls (2-3, 3-4), Glens Falls (1-5, 1-12).

Notes: The South High Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two-time Section II champions Joel Cochran (Class of 1963) and Gerald Hay (Class of 1968), state place-finisher D.J. Hunsdon (Class of 2007), and the late Kathy Sweet, a 35-year wrestling booster.

WARRENSBURG 52, HADLEY-LUZERNE/LAKE GEORGE 28

Venue: Warrensburg

Adirondack League

106 — Cameron Carpenter (W) dec. Grace York, 15-2.

113 — Caleb Carpenter (HL/LG) pinned Landian Templeton, 1:31.

120 — Gavin McCabe (HL/LG) pinned Robert Ranous, 1:56.

126 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) dec. Dante Corriveau, 21-12.

132 — Tanner McKenna (W) dec. Mike Springer, 1:03.

138 — Zach Shambo (W) pinned Sam Sztrok, :27.

145 — Zach Carpenter (W) pinned Dustin Lashway, :47.

152 — Justin Hoffman (HL/LG) dec. Hunter McKenna, 14-9.

160 — Mike Fuss (HL/LG) pinned Tom Combs, 3:16.

170 — Colby Hoolihan (HL/LG) dec. Joe Murdick, 6-1.

182 — Ayden Rushia (W) by forfeit.

195 — Hunter Nemec (W) by forfeit.

220 — Tristen Hitchcock (W) by forfeit.

285 — Jacob Clear (W) dec. Hunter DeMarsh.

99 — Zachary Olden (W) pinned Mystic Potts, :16.

Records: Warrensburg (4-0, 19-1), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (1-3, 2-7).

WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 57, CORINTH 29

Venue: Corinth

Adirondack League

220 — Mike Vandenburgh (WFA) dec. Ray Procter, 6-0.

285 — Spencer Dickinson (WFA) pinned Isaiah Kanar, 1:03.

99 — Alan Beaulieu (WFA) by forfeit.

106 — Garrett Bourdeau (C) by forfeit.

113 — Paul Granger (C) by forfeit.

120 — Ollie West (WFA) pinned Hayden Sirchia, 1:48.

126 — John Freebern (C) pinned Cameron Corsi, 1:02.

132 — Devlin Blanchard (C) pinned Aiden MacLeod, 1:41.

138 — Sawyer Ostrander (WFA) pinned Max Jones, :45.

145 — David Austin (WFA) pinned Michael Kirk, :16.

152 — Troy Austin (WFA) pinned Mark Ellis, 2:47.

160 — Brennan Card (WFA) pinned Dan Tracy, 1:07.

170 — Alec Richards (C) tech. fall over Chad Aratare, 21-5.

182 — Jake Gosselin (WFA) pinned Ryan Ackerman, 1:27.

195 — Brendan Covey (WFA) by forfeit.

Records: Whitehall (3-1, 12-7), Corinth (1-3, 6-5).

