Roundup: Queensbury maintains hold on first place; South High tops Glens Falls

Queensbury won 10 of the last 11 matches Wednesday night to pull away to a Foothills Council victory at Hudson Falls. South Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Whitehall-Fort Ann also earned victories.
QUEENSBURY 56, HUDSON FALLS 21
Venue: Hudson Falls
Foothills Council
99 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.
106 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) pinned Cameron Plude, 3:31.
113 — Chris Petteys (HF) pinned Troy James, :23.
120 — Seamus Paige (HF) pinned Alex Testani, 1:07.
126 — Kaiden LaLuna (Q) dec. Gavin Krywy, 12-2.
132 — Trevor Robbins (Q) dec. Jack Repsis, 10-5.
138 — Kevin Nicholson (Q) pinned Carlos Ross, 3:10.
145 — Kyle Miller (Q) dec. Pat Mercure, 11-2.
152 — Dristen Hughes (Q) dec. Ethan Nolan, 4-0.
160 — Scott Miller (Q) pinned Aidan Dougher, 2:43.
170 — Will Fraser (Q) pinned Isaiah Mattison, 2:36.
182 — Dylan Schell (Q) by forfeit.
195 — Seth Guay (Q) pinned Mike Sullivan, 1:45.
220 — Shawn Stimpson (Q) pinned Gavin Gaulin, 2:54.
285 — Carter Gray (HF) dec. Will Bell, 5-0.
Records: Queensbury (5-0, 9-3), Hudson Falls (3-2, 8-7).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 52, GLENS FALLS 14
Venue: South Glens Falls
Foothills Council
170 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) dec. Cordell Younger, 11-3.
182 — Josh Ahrens (SGF) pinned Connor Wright, 3:01.
195 — AJ Swears (SGF) pinned Isaiah Murray, 1:50.
220 — Double forfeit.
285 — Aiden Mickel (SGF) pinned Jacob Pregent, 1:24.
99 — Avi Berg (GF) by forfeit.
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Ashton Currier (SGF) dec. Alex Vanderpool, 4-3.
120 — Jacob Francato (GF) dec. Timmy Stephenson, 6-4.
126 — Noah Hogan (SGF) by forfeit.
132 — Ethan Weller (SGF) by forfeit.
138 — Trevor Karl (SGF) by forfeit.
145 — Matt Gebo (SGF) dec. Noah Harris, 6-3.
152 — Antonio Murphy (SGF) dec. Eli Johnson, 11-2.
160 — Nick Casolo (SGF) pinned Wyatt MacPherson, 1:56.
Records: South Glens Falls (2-3, 3-4), Glens Falls (1-5, 1-12).
Notes: The South High Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two-time Section II champions Joel Cochran (Class of 1963) and Gerald Hay (Class of 1968), state place-finisher D.J. Hunsdon (Class of 2007), and the late Kathy Sweet, a 35-year wrestling booster.
WARRENSBURG 52, HADLEY-LUZERNE/LAKE GEORGE 28
Venue: Warrensburg
Adirondack League
106 — Cameron Carpenter (W) dec. Grace York, 15-2.
113 — Caleb Carpenter (HL/LG) pinned Landian Templeton, 1:31.
120 — Gavin McCabe (HL/LG) pinned Robert Ranous, 1:56.
126 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) dec. Dante Corriveau, 21-12.
132 — Tanner McKenna (W) dec. Mike Springer, 1:03.
138 — Zach Shambo (W) pinned Sam Sztrok, :27.
145 — Zach Carpenter (W) pinned Dustin Lashway, :47.
152 — Justin Hoffman (HL/LG) dec. Hunter McKenna, 14-9.
160 — Mike Fuss (HL/LG) pinned Tom Combs, 3:16.
170 — Colby Hoolihan (HL/LG) dec. Joe Murdick, 6-1.
182 — Ayden Rushia (W) by forfeit.
195 — Hunter Nemec (W) by forfeit.
220 — Tristen Hitchcock (W) by forfeit.
285 — Jacob Clear (W) dec. Hunter DeMarsh.
99 — Zachary Olden (W) pinned Mystic Potts, :16.
Records: Warrensburg (4-0, 19-1), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (1-3, 2-7).
WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 57, CORINTH 29
Venue: Corinth
Adirondack League
220 — Mike Vandenburgh (WFA) dec. Ray Procter, 6-0.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (WFA) pinned Isaiah Kanar, 1:03.
99 — Alan Beaulieu (WFA) by forfeit.
106 — Garrett Bourdeau (C) by forfeit.
113 — Paul Granger (C) by forfeit.
120 — Ollie West (WFA) pinned Hayden Sirchia, 1:48.
126 — John Freebern (C) pinned Cameron Corsi, 1:02.
132 — Devlin Blanchard (C) pinned Aiden MacLeod, 1:41.
138 — Sawyer Ostrander (WFA) pinned Max Jones, :45.
145 — David Austin (WFA) pinned Michael Kirk, :16.
152 — Troy Austin (WFA) pinned Mark Ellis, 2:47.
160 — Brennan Card (WFA) pinned Dan Tracy, 1:07.
170 — Alec Richards (C) tech. fall over Chad Aratare, 21-5.
182 — Jake Gosselin (WFA) pinned Ryan Ackerman, 1:27.
195 — Brendan Covey (WFA) by forfeit.
Records: Whitehall (3-1, 12-7), Corinth (1-3, 6-5).