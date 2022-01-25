ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Glens Falls roll to wins

The Queensbury and Glens Falls wrestling teams both earned non-league victories on Tuesday night.

The Spartans rolled to a 58-12 win over Schalmont, getting pins from Keith Miller (118 pounds), Jamir McMaster (126), Noah Smith (138), Dylan Schell (172), Scott Miller (189) and Jason Lapelle (215).

Glens Falls defeated Mechanicville-Stillwater 45-12, as Ayden Grieve (145), Gavin Williams (215) and Alex Vanderpool (132) pinned for the Indians. Jacob Pregent earned a 5-3 win over M-S's Anthony Apisa at 285.

QUEENSBURY 58, SCHALMONT 12

Venue: Schalmont

Non-league

110 — AJ Spero (Q) dec. Ariel Casella, 12-0.

118 — Keith Miller (Q) pinned Tyler Murphy, 1:38.

126 — Jamir McMaster (Q) pinned Molly Montgomery, 3:26.

132 — Dylan Devin (S) pinned Alex Testani, 1:11.

138 — Noah Smith (Q) pinned Owen Preissler, 3:19.

145 — Mason Hebert (S) pinned Troi James, 1:20.

152 — Lucas Schell (Q) by forfeit.

160 — Double forfeit.

172 — Dylan Schell (Q) pinned Michael Cavanaugh, 1:57.

189 — Scott Miller (Q) pinned Quinton Schilling, 1:57.

215 — Jason Lapelle (Q) pinned Ryan Delaney, 5:45.

285 — Cameron McGarr (Q) by forfeit.

102 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) by forfeit.

Records: Queensbury (9-1), Schalmont (5-10).

GLENS FALLS 45,

MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 12

Venue: Stillwater

Non-league

145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Connor Reedy, 1:04.

152 — Luke Schirmacher (M-S) dec. Eli Johnson, 6-2.

160 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) by forfeit.

172 — Violence Sturdevant (GF) by forfeit.

189 — Mike Daley (M-S) dec. Connor Wright, 3-2.

215 — Gavin Williams (GF) pinned Lee Scoville, :25.

285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) dec. Anthony Apisa, 5-3.

102 — Alexis LaFountain (M-S) pinned Killian Batchelder, 4:52.

110 — Double forfeit.

118 — Avi Berg (GF) by forfeit.

126 — Marek Dacey (GF) by forfeit.

132 — Alex Vanderpool (GF) pinned Josh Baumgartner, :29.

138 — Double forfeit.

Records: Glens Falls (7-6).

