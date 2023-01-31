 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls wins narrowly over Whitehall

Avi Berg pinned in the final match to assure Glens Falls' 33-27 non-league wrestling victory over Whitehall.

GLENS FALLS 33, WHITEHALL 27

(at Glens Falls)

132: Allen Beaulieu (White) pinned Caleb Burbo, 0:50.

138: Ayden Smith (White) dec. Daniel Caminero, 8-4.

145: Ayden Grieve (GF) dec. Kyle Lavin, 7-4.

152: Sawyer Ostrander (White) dec. Will Vanderminden, 8-3.

160: Jared Hance (GF) pinned Ira Rozell, 0:28.

172: Dylan Gordon (White) pinned Landon Phipps, 3:42.

189: Chad Monty (White) dec. Violence Sturdevant, 10-3.

215: Troy Austin (White) pinned Gavin Williams, 3:01.

285: Jakob Pregent (GF) pinned Elijah Rubrecht, 0:34.

102: Double forfeit.

110: Killian Batchelder (GF) by forfeit.

118: William Canale (GF) by forfeit.

126: Avi Berg (GF) pinned Matt Ingerson, 1:49.

WHITEHALL 42, MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 36

110: Onnika Halse (MS) by forfeit.

118: Derek Carpenter (MS) by forfeit.

126: Matt Ingerson (White) pinned Jayden Riddle, 2:46.

132: Allen Beaulieu (White) pinned Alex Sikamotis,) 1:00.

138: Ayden Smith (White) pinned Conor Reedy, 2:31.

145: Kyle Lavin (White) pinned Ethan Nania, :15.

152: Sawyer Ostrander (White) by forfeit.

160: Luke Schirmacher (MS) pinned Dylan Gordon, 1:09.

172: Jeff Vautrin (MS) pinned Ira Rozell, 2:30.

189: Chad Monty (White) by injury default over Mike Daly.

215: Troy austin (White) pinned Patrick Wright, :35.

285: Ben Nania (MS) pinned Elijah Rubrecht, 1:20.

102: Ali Deshaw (MS) by forfeit.

