ROUNDUP: Glens Falls wins narrowly over Whitehall

Avi Berg pinned in the final match to assure Glens Falls' 33-27 non-league wrestling victory over Whitehall.
GLENS FALLS 33, WHITEHALL 27
(at Glens Falls)
132: Allen Beaulieu (White) pinned Caleb Burbo, 0:50.
138: Ayden Smith (White) dec. Daniel Caminero, 8-4.
145: Ayden Grieve (GF) dec. Kyle Lavin, 7-4.
152: Sawyer Ostrander (White) dec. Will Vanderminden, 8-3.
160: Jared Hance (GF) pinned Ira Rozell, 0:28.
172: Dylan Gordon (White) pinned Landon Phipps, 3:42.
People are also reading…
189: Chad Monty (White) dec. Violence Sturdevant, 10-3.
215: Troy Austin (White) pinned Gavin Williams, 3:01.
285: Jakob Pregent (GF) pinned Elijah Rubrecht, 0:34.
102: Double forfeit.
110: Killian Batchelder (GF) by forfeit.
118: William Canale (GF) by forfeit.
126: Avi Berg (GF) pinned Matt Ingerson, 1:49.
WHITEHALL 42, MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 36
110: Onnika Halse (MS) by forfeit.
118: Derek Carpenter (MS) by forfeit.
126: Matt Ingerson (White) pinned Jayden Riddle, 2:46.
132: Allen Beaulieu (White) pinned Alex Sikamotis,) 1:00.
138: Ayden Smith (White) pinned Conor Reedy, 2:31.
145: Kyle Lavin (White) pinned Ethan Nania, :15.
152: Sawyer Ostrander (White) by forfeit.
160: Luke Schirmacher (MS) pinned Dylan Gordon, 1:09.
172: Jeff Vautrin (MS) pinned Ira Rozell, 2:30.
189: Chad Monty (White) by injury default over Mike Daly.
215: Troy austin (White) pinned Patrick Wright, :35.
285: Ben Nania (MS) pinned Elijah Rubrecht, 1:20.
102: Ali Deshaw (MS) by forfeit.