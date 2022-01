ROUNDUP: Glens Falls cruises past Whitehall; Salem-Cambridge, Hoosick Falls win

GLENS FALLS 54, WHITEHALL 24

145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) by default over Sawyer Ostrander.

People are also reading…

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 42,

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 30

Notes: Freshmen Declan Donaldson and Ethan Adams won big matches to secure the team win. Kyle Bink won the closest match of the evening, 7-6.