ROUNDUP: Glens Falls cruises past Bulldogs

The Glens Falls wrestling team cruised to a 50-15 victory over South Glens Falls on Wednesday night, setting up a showdown with Hudson Falls on Tuesday for the league title.

Pinning for the Indians were Killian Batchelder (102 pounds), Alex Vanderpool (138), Ayden Grieve (145), Eli Johnson (152), Skyler Sturdevant (160) and Violence Sturdevant (172). Avi Berg added a technical fall at 118.

Ashton Currier (126) pinned for the Bulldogs and Josh Ahrens (215) earned a 5-2 decision over Glens Falls' Gavin Williams.

GLENS FALLS 50, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15

Venue: Glens Falls

Foothills Council

102 — Killian Batchelder (GF) pinned Taylor Goguen, 1:08.

110 — Dylan Keech (SGF) by forfeit.

118 — Avi Berg (GF) tech. fall over Tim Stephenson, 21-6.

126 — Ashton Currier (SGF) pinned Marek Dacey, 5:39.

132 — Double forfeit.

138 — Alex Vanderpool (GF) pinned Victor Hyland, 1:27.

145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Seth Jurzak, :44.

152 — Eli Johnson (GF) pinned Zach Stockwell, 2 36.

160 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Josh Woodard, :24.

172 — Violence Sturdevant (GF) pinned Jacobie Hunt, 1:16.

189 — Connor Wright (GF) dec. Cobi Walter, 8-3.

215 — Josh Ahrens (SGF) dec. Gavin Williams, 5-2.

285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) by forfeit.

Records: Glens Falls (5-0, 8-6).

Notes: Glens Falls improved to 5-0 in the Foothills Council, setting up a match for the league championship against Hudson Falls on Feb. 1.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 34,

HADLEY-LUZERNE/LAKE GEORGE 18

Venue: Hadley-Luzerne, Tuesday

Adirondack League

138 — Carter McIntosh (H/L-LG) by forfeit.

145 — Gavin McCabe (H/L-LG) pinned Brayton Cary, 4:53.

152 — Declan Donaldson (S-C) pinned Kaleb Wiley, :46.

160 — David Giles (S-C) dec. Olivia LaPointe, 7-4`.

172 — Double forfeit.

189 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) pinned Alek Elkins, 2:38.

215 — Logan Marissal (H/L-LG) dec. Lucas Martindale, 7-0.

285 — Evan Day (S-C) by forfeit.

102 — Luke Leblanc (S-C) by forfeit.

110 — Henry Dill (S-C) dec. Ethan York, 7-3.

118 — Ethan Adams (S-C) dec. Grace York, 12-0.

126 — Double forfeit.

132 — Jayden Johnson (H/L-LG) dec. Kyle Bink, 7-0.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (3-1, 10-2), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (1-2, 2-6).

WARRENSBURG 66, GRANVILLE-FORT ANN 3

Venue: Granville, Tuesday

Adirondack League

189 — Brent Perry (G-FA) dec. Ayden Rushia, 5-0.

215 — Hunter Nemec (W) pinned Dylan Procella, :44.

285 — Tristen Hitchcock (W) by forfeit.

102 — Jade Rumble (W) by forfeit.

110 — Cameron Carpenter (W) dec. Jaxon Torres, 10-4.

118 — Zach Olden (W) dec. Quinn Johnson, 3-0.

126 — Dylan Winchell (W) pinned Nick Crum, 1:21.

132 — Tanner McKenna (W) pinned Thomas McMahon, 1:59.

138 — Colton Bell (W) by forfeit.

145 — Dante Corriveau (W) pinned Colin Valastro, 1:22.

152 — Keith Sonley (W) pinned Timothy Lotz, :41.

160 — Caiden Mosher (W) pinned Jaymie Landon, 1:25.

172 — Thomas Combs (W) pinned Scott Wittman, 2:23.

