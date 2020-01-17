Roundup: Day records 100th win as Salem-Cambridge tops Granville
Roundup: Day records 100th win as Salem-Cambridge tops Granville

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 60, GRANVILLE 22

Venue: Granville, Wednesday

Adirondack League

285 — Evan Day (S-C) by forfeit.

99 — Quinn Johnson (G) dec. Kyle Bink, 8-0.

106 — Angie Dill (S-C) pinned Jaxon Torres, 0:41.

113 — Jacob Haynes (S-C) by forfeit.

120 — Thomas McMahon (G) pinned Matt Gardner, 2:49.

126 — Abe Edwards (S-C) pinned Scott Wittman, 3:26.

132 — Charlie Dill (S-C) pinned Tristan Hyatt, 3:04.

138 — Brent Perrry (G) by forfeit.

145 — Joey Kitz (S-C) by forfeit.

152 — Joey Cary (S-C) by forfeit.

160 — Doug Pennington (S-C) dec. Cole Haines, 7-4.

170 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) dec. Richard Holland, 11-7.

182 — Hunter Day (S-C) pinned Zach Rodd, :41.

195 — Logan Beebe (G) pinned Lucas Martindale, 5:37.

220 — Rylie Burr (S-C) by forfeit.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (3-2, 4-2), Granville (0-4, 1-4).

Notes: Salem-Cambridge's Hunter Day earned his 100th career varsity win.

