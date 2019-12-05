CORINTH 48,
MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 33
Venue: Corinth
Non-league
152 — Max Woodward (MS) pinned Michael Kirk, 5:48.
160 — Dan Tracy (C) pinned James Doty, :14.
170 — Alec Richards (C) by forfeit.
182 — Shawn Farrell (MS) pinned Ryan Ackerman, 1:30.
195 — Ray Procter (C) by forfeit.
220 — Taz Bovee (C) by forfeit.
285 — Justyn Kovalsky (MS) by forfeit.
99 — Decker Carpenter (MS) by forfeit.
106 — Garrett Bourdeau (C) dec. Alexis LaFountain, 6-5.
113 — Alex Motta (MS) by forfeit.
120 — Paul Granger (C) pinned Lane laFountain, 3:11.
126 — John Freebern (C) by forfeit.
132 — Devlin Blanchard (C) dec. Sam Pisculli, 8-2.
138 — Luke Schirmacher (MS) dec. Max Jones, 4-2.
145 — Mark Ellis (C) pinned Aaron McClements, 5:57.
Records: Corinth (2-0).
TAMARAC 70, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 18
Venue: Salem
Non-league
220 — T Duriviel (T) pinned L Martindale, 3:25.
285 — E Day (S-C) pinned J Mays, :39.
99 — T Bishop (T) pinned A Dill, 3:44.
106 — D Ortiz (T) by forfeit.
113 — T Bishop (T) pinned J Haynes, 4:23.
120 — M Gardner (S-C) pinned T Roadcap, 1:56.
126 — C Dill (S-C) pinned R Retell, :44.
132 — C Crandall (T) dec. A Edwards, 13-2.
138 — H Clayton (T) pinned C Loveland, 2:08.
145 — A Schmidt (T) by forfeit.
152 — B Treshock (T) pinned J Cary, 1:27.
160 — T Filarecki (T) pinned Q Donaldson, 3:58.
170 — A Yerdon (T) pinned D Pennington, 1:50.
182 — D Goodell (T) pinned L Williams, 2:36.
195 — J Mays (T) by forfeit.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (0-1).
AMSTERDAM 56, HUDSON FALLS 21
Venue: Amsterdam (Wednesday)
Foothills Council
160 — Enrique Almanzar (A) tech. fall over Aidan Dougher, 20-5.
170 — Eladio Montalvo (A) by forfeit.
182 — Isaiah Mattison (HF) by default over Alejandro Christopher.
195 — Michael Swank (A) pinned Aiden Pollock, 3:42.
220 — Brody Fallas (A) pinned Mike Sullivan, 1:22.
285 — Christian Robinson (A) dec. Carter Gray, 7-3.
99 — Colin Diffee (HF) by forfeit.
106 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.
113 — Chris Petteys (HF) dec. Carlos Montalvo, 5-3.
120 — Renso Montalvo (A) pinned Seamus Paige, 2:59.
126 — Zach Gillis (A) dec. Gavin Krywy, 2-1.
132 — Anthony Kelly (A) pinned Jack Repsis, 4:08.
138 — Carson Shaffer (A) dec. Mason Watson, 6-2.
145 — Jacob Garcia (A) pinned Pat Mercure, 2:54.
152 — Nick Rodecker (A) pinned North Darunsonthaya, :56.
Records: Amsterdam (1-0, 1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1).
