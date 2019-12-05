{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH 48,

MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 33

Venue: Corinth

Non-league

152 — Max Woodward (MS) pinned Michael Kirk, 5:48.

160 — Dan Tracy (C) pinned James Doty, :14.

170 — Alec Richards (C) by forfeit.

182 — Shawn Farrell (MS) pinned Ryan Ackerman, 1:30.

195 — Ray Procter (C) by forfeit.

220 — Taz Bovee (C) by forfeit.

285 — Justyn Kovalsky (MS) by forfeit.

99 — Decker Carpenter (MS) by forfeit.

106 — Garrett Bourdeau (C) dec. Alexis LaFountain, 6-5.

113 — Alex Motta (MS) by forfeit.

120 — Paul Granger (C) pinned Lane laFountain, 3:11.

126 — John Freebern (C) by forfeit.

132 — Devlin Blanchard (C) dec. Sam Pisculli, 8-2.

138 — Luke Schirmacher (MS) dec. Max Jones, 4-2.

145 — Mark Ellis (C) pinned Aaron McClements, 5:57.

Records: Corinth (2-0).

TAMARAC 70, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 18

Venue: Salem

Non-league

220 — T Duriviel (T) pinned L Martindale, 3:25.

285 — E Day (S-C) pinned J Mays, :39.

99 — T Bishop (T) pinned A Dill, 3:44.

106 — D Ortiz (T) by forfeit.

113 — T Bishop (T) pinned J Haynes, 4:23.

120 — M Gardner (S-C) pinned T Roadcap, 1:56.

126 — C Dill (S-C) pinned R Retell, :44.

132 — C Crandall (T) dec. A Edwards, 13-2.

138 — H Clayton (T) pinned C Loveland, 2:08.

145 — A Schmidt (T) by forfeit.

152 — B Treshock (T) pinned J Cary, 1:27.

160 — T Filarecki (T) pinned Q Donaldson, 3:58.

170 — A Yerdon (T) pinned D Pennington, 1:50.

182 — D Goodell (T) pinned L Williams, 2:36.

195 — J Mays (T) by forfeit.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (0-1).

AMSTERDAM 56, HUDSON FALLS 21

Venue: Amsterdam (Wednesday)

Foothills Council

160 — Enrique Almanzar (A) tech. fall over Aidan Dougher, 20-5.

170 — Eladio Montalvo (A) by forfeit.

182 — Isaiah Mattison (HF) by default over Alejandro Christopher.

195 — Michael Swank (A) pinned Aiden Pollock, 3:42.

220 — Brody Fallas (A) pinned Mike Sullivan, 1:22.

285 — Christian Robinson (A) dec. Carter Gray, 7-3.

99 — Colin Diffee (HF) by forfeit.

106 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.

113 — Chris Petteys (HF) dec. Carlos Montalvo, 5-3.

120 — Renso Montalvo (A) pinned Seamus Paige, 2:59.

126 — Zach Gillis (A) dec. Gavin Krywy, 2-1.

132 — Anthony Kelly (A) pinned Jack Repsis, 4:08.

138 — Carson Shaffer (A) dec. Mason Watson, 6-2.

145 — Jacob Garcia (A) pinned Pat Mercure, 2:54.

152 — Nick Rodecker (A) pinned North Darunsonthaya, :56.

Records: Amsterdam (1-0, 1-0), Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1).

