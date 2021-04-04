Richards takes fifth, Dickinson eighth at unofficial state wrestling meet

MANHEIM, Pa. — Seniors Alec Richards of Corinth and Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall were the top local finishers at the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Wrestling Championships, an "unofficial" state tournament held Thursday through Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Richards finished fifth at 182 pounds, wrestling back for a 9-3 victory over Windsor's Gabriel Monroe in the fifth-place bout. Richards had pinned in his first two matches before losing in the quarters to eventual third-place finisher Gaven Bell of Ascend Wrestling. He won two wrestlebacks before falling to Niskayuna's Peter Meshkov 3-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Dickinson placed eighth at 285, bookending his meet with 5-2 losses to Shain Constantin of Nickel City Wrestling. He won his first two consolation matches, including a 5-3 win over Shaker's Ryan Stein, before losing the seventh-place bout to Constantin.

Former South Glens Falls and current Shenendehowa standout Brock DelSignore captured the championship at 195. He defeated James Araneo of Ward Melville 9-4 to wrap up a 5-0 run through the tournament. DelSignore will wrestle at North Carolina State next year.

Among other local wrestlers competing in the state tournament, Queensbury's Dylan Schell went 3-2 at 170, falling just short of the placement round with a 4-2 loss to Tyler Barry of Iroquois.