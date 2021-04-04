Richards takes fifth, Dickinson eighth at unofficial state wrestling meet

MANHEIM, Pa. — Seniors Alec Richards of Corinth and Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall were the top local finishers at the Journeymen/Rudis New York State Wrestling Championships, an "unofficial" state tournament held Thursday through Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Richards finished fifth at 182 pounds, wrestling back for a 9-3 victory over Windsor's Gabriel Monroe in the fifth-place bout. Richards had pinned in his first two matches before losing in the quarters to eventual third-place finisher Gaven Bell of Ascend Wrestling. He won two wrestlebacks before falling to Niskayuna's Peter Meshkov 3-1 in the consolation semifinals.
Dickinson placed eighth at 285, bookending his meet with 5-2 losses to Shain Constantin of Nickel City Wrestling. He won his first two consolation matches, including a 5-3 win over Shaker's Ryan Stein, before losing the seventh-place bout to Constantin.
Former South Glens Falls and current Shenendehowa standout Brock DelSignore captured the championship at 195. He defeated James Araneo of Ward Melville 9-4 to wrap up a 5-0 run through the tournament. DelSignore will wrestle at North Carolina State next year.
Among other local wrestlers competing in the state tournament, Queensbury's Dylan Schell went 3-2 at 170, falling just short of the placement round with a 4-2 loss to Tyler Barry of Iroquois.
Going 2-2 in the tournament were Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys (113) and Hadley-Luzerne's Justin Hoffman (152). Petteys reached the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual runner-up.
Also competing from the area were Corinth's John Freebern (126), Queensbury's Kaiden LaLuna (145), Whitehall's David (145) and Troy Austin (160), and Hadley-Luzerne's Logan Marissal (220).
The tournament was put on by Frank Popolizio, the founder of Journeymen Wrestling of Clifton Park, the club where many area wrestlers train. New York was one of the states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Winter state championships were canceled and many schools did not permit wrestling at all, even when it was allowed in mid-February.