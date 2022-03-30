Queensbury's Schell, Warrensburg's Hitchcock take second at nationals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Queensbury senior Dylan Schell and Warrensburg junior Tristen Hitchcock both finished second last weekend at the National High School Coaches Association high school wrestling nationals.

Both wrestlers, who were state champions last month, went 5-1 in the three-day tournament.

Schell was runner-up at 170 pounds in the Senior Division. He lost a 3-1 decision in overtime to Domonic Baker of Quinton, Virginia — Schell's first loss of the season.

Schell, who went 35-0 as a senior for the Spartans and won the 172-pound state title in Division I, defeated Jack Bobeck of Virginia 11-4 in the quarterfinals, and Caleb Roe of Alabama 13-3 in the semis to reach the finals.

Hitchcock took second at 285 pounds in the Junior Division, falling 2-1 to Max Acciardi of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, in the finals.

Hitchcock, who won the 285-pound state title in Division II, defeated Keimel Redford of Tennessee 7-0 in the quarterfinals, then pinned Bill Brosko of Pennsylvania in the semifinals. He also recorded a 10-second pin in the second round of the tournament.

