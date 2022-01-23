Queensbury's Schell brothers win King Bison titles

LATHAM — Queensbury's Lucas and Dylan Schell both won weight-class titles Saturday as the Spartans placed eighth at the King Bison Invitational at Shaker High School.

Queensbury finished with 85 team points, while Hudson Falls took 12th and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was 14th. Saratoga Springs was runner-up to Newburgh Free Academy for the team title, 159-157.

Sophomore Lucas Schell pinned Saratoga's Gordon Murray in 5:42 to win the 152-pound title. Senior Dylan Schell earned a 9-4 decision over Reed Douglass of Canajoharie-Fort Plain for first place at 172.

The Spartans also got fifth-place finishes from Brayden Shattuck (102) and Scott Miller (189).

H-L/LG's Logan Marissal was runner-up at 215, falling 4-3 to Shaker's Ryan Stein in the finals.

Hudson Falls' Dom Doyle placed third at 126, defeating Newburgh's Matthew Mercado 4-2 in the consolation final. Aonghus Paige (110) and Mike Sullivan (215) finished fifth for the Tigers.

Saratoga's Taylor Beaury won the title at 132, while Kyle Griskowitz (138) and Sachiel Chuckrow (160) joined Murray as runner-ups for the Blue Streaks.

