OXFORD — Queensbury placed 11 of 15 wrestlers in the top six on Saturday at the Clyde Cole Invitational at Oxford High School.

The Spartans had no weight-class champs, but finished with 169 team points, good for runners-up behind team champion Shenendehowa, which had 218.

Placing second for Queensbury were Owen Rafferty at 120 pounds and Seth Guay at 195. Rafferty was pinned by Norwich's Dante Geislinger, while Guay lost a 6-0 decision to Noah Kennedy of Oxford-Greene.

Finishing third for the Spartans were Trevor Robbins (132), Ryan Vaughn (138) and Dylan Schell (182), while Kaiden LaLuna was fourth at 126. Taking fifth was Ryan VanGuilder at 106, while Brayden Shattuck (99), Kyle Miller (145), Shawn Stimpson (182) and Will Bell (220) were sixth.

Former South Glens Falls standout Brock DelSignore of Shenendehowa finished first at 182.

