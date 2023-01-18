Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council wrestling crown

QUEENSBURY — A year after finishing third in the Foothills Council, the Queensbury wrestling team returned to the top of the league Wednesday night with a 51-15 win over Amsterdam.

The victory wrapped up a 6-0 league record for the Spartans, who improved to 10-1 overall.

Queensbury got pins from Noah Smith at 118 pounds, Ryan VanGuilder (126), Gage Russell (152) and Lucas Schell (160) on its way to sealing its first Foothills title since the 2019-2020 season.

"We wrestled tough — the kids have wrestled tough all year," Spartans head coach Bob Winchip said by phone Wednesday night. "We're a little banged up — three of our starters were out of the lineup, but our younger guys stepped up."

Picking up wins by decision for Queensbury were AJ Spero (110), Keith Miller (132) and Timmy Paculavich (138). The Spartans also picked up three forfeits.

The Rams got pins from Andrew Mickel (189) and Ryan Reagan (215).

Queensbury had lost to both Glens Falls and Hudson Falls last season in the Foothills, which was won by Hudson Falls.

The Spartans are still a young squad, with only two seniors on their roster — VanGuilder and 285-pounder Lawrence Smith. VanGuilder and Schell (24-1), a junior, are team co-captains.

"It was nice to win the Foothills again after taking a beating last year," said Winchip, whose team's only loss this season was to Class A Shaker early on. "We're in better shape, better conditioning, and all those guys are sophomores and juniors now."

Queensbury 51, Amsterdam 15 102 — Viet Nguyen (Q) by forfeit 110 — AJ Spero (Q) dec. Breyana Montalvo, 7-0 118 — Noah Smith (Q) pinned Giusppi Hanrahan, :18 126 — Ryan Vanguilder (Q) pinned Daniel Muniz, 1:05 132 — Keith Miller (Q) dec. Joseph Sagarese, 5-4 138 — Timmy Paculavich (Q) dec. Loni Pepper, 7-0 145 — Renso Montalvo (A) dec. Isaiah Engal, 21-7 152 — Gage Russel (Q) pinned Yair Quiroz-Velencia, :37 160 — Lucas Schell (Q) pinned Mason Mascaro, :16 172 — Nolan Lambert (Q) by forfeit 189 — Andrew Mickel (A) pinned Brydon Broe, 1:58 215 — Ryan Reagan (A) pinned Cameron McGarr, :49 285 — Lawrence Smith(Q) by forfeit