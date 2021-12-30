Queensbury takes fourth in own tournament

QUEENSBURY — Dylan Smith and Dylan Schell earned back-to-back weight-class titles Thursday to help Queensbury to a fourth-place finish in its own Queensbury Holiday Tournament.

The host Spartans finished with 144 team points, just 2 1/2 points behind third-place Shaker. Hudson Falls finished seventh, Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was eighth and Glens Falls was 10th in the 16-team tournament.

Saranac won the team title with 170 1/2 points, edging out Coxsackie-Athens by one-half point.

Smith earned a 5-1 overtime victory over Schuylerville-Greenwich's Aiden Jones for first place at 160 pounds. Schell followed at 172 with an 11-2 win over Holland Patent's Jordan Koenig.

Lucas Schell added a runner-up finish for Queensbury, losing to Saranac's Hunter Devins 7-2 in the 152-pound final. The Spartans also got third-place finishes from Brayden Shattuck (102), Ryan VanGuilder (110) and Scott Miller (189).

Corinth's Riley Bernash took first at 102 with a 7-6 win over C-A's Neil Murphy, and Glens Falls' Avi Berg rolled to a 14-2 win over C-A's Ryker Cox at 110. Hadley-Luzerne's Logan Marrisal pinned for the 215-pound title.

Other local third-place finishers included Hudson Falls' Colin Diffee (118) and Dom Doyle (126), H-L/LG's Carter McIntosh (138) and Glens Falls' Gavin Williams (215). Placing fourth were Hudson Falls' Justin Mullis (102) and Gavin Krywy (118) and Schuylerville-Greenwich's Donald MacMillan (132).

