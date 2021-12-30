Queensbury takes fourth in own tournament

QUEENSBURY — Dylan Smith and Dylan Schell earned back-to-back weight-class titles Thursday to help Queensbury to a fourth-place finish in its own Queensbury Holiday Tournament.
The host Spartans finished with 144 team points, just 2 1/2 points behind third-place Shaker. Hudson Falls finished seventh, Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was eighth and Glens Falls was 10th in the 16-team tournament.
Saranac won the team title with 170 1/2 points, edging out Coxsackie-Athens by one-half point.
Smith earned a 5-1 overtime victory over Schuylerville-Greenwich's Aiden Jones for first place at 160 pounds. Schell followed at 172 with an 11-2 win over Holland Patent's Jordan Koenig.
Lucas Schell added a runner-up finish for Queensbury, losing to Saranac's Hunter Devins 7-2 in the 152-pound final. The Spartans also got third-place finishes from Brayden Shattuck (102), Ryan VanGuilder (110) and Scott Miller (189).
Corinth's Riley Bernash took first at 102 with a 7-6 win over C-A's Neil Murphy, and Glens Falls' Avi Berg rolled to a 14-2 win over C-A's Ryker Cox at 110. Hadley-Luzerne's Logan Marrisal pinned for the 215-pound title.
Other local third-place finishers included Hudson Falls' Colin Diffee (118) and Dom Doyle (126), H-L/LG's Carter McIntosh (138) and Glens Falls' Gavin Williams (215). Placing fourth were Hudson Falls' Justin Mullis (102) and Gavin Krywy (118) and Schuylerville-Greenwich's Donald MacMillan (132).
Queensbury Holiday Tournament
Team Scores
1. Saranac 170 1/2, 2. Coxsackie-Athens 170, 3. Shaker 146 1/2, 4. Queensbury 144, 5. Guilderland 115, 6. Beekmantown 108, 7. Hudson Falls 106, 8. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 78 1/2, 9. Holland Patent 75, 10. Glens Falls 66, 11. AuSable Valley 63, 12. Rome Free Academy 51, 13. Schuylerville-Greenwich 40, 14. Corinth 33, 15. Vergennes (Vt.) 14, 16. South Glens Falls 5.
Championship Results
102 — Riley Bernash (Cor) dec. Neil Murphy (CA), 7-6.
110 — Avi Berg (GF) dec. Ryker Cox (CA), 14-2.
118 — Michael Santore (Sha) dec. Ryan Devins (Sar), 4-0.
126 — Ashton Seymour (Sar) pinned Alan Frost-Jones (Beek), 1:34.
132 — Ashton Thompson (RFA) pinned Sameer Abbaszadeh (Sha), 3:22.
138 — Sawyer Bell (Beek) pinned Cayden Bouvia (Sar), 3:25.
145 — Colin Clancy (Sar) pinned Antonio Rezek (Sha), 1:04.
152 — Hunter Devins (Sar) dec. Lucas Schell (Q), 7-2.
160 — Dylan Smith (Q) dec. Aiden Jones (Schy), 5-1 (OT).
172 — Dylan Schell (Q) dec. Jordan Koenig (HP), 11-2.
189 — Dillon Blanchard (Guild) dec. Ahmad Farzad (Sha), 8-2.
215 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) pinned Vincent Morizio (Guild), :36.
285 — Connor Bushey (Beek) pinned Andrew Morris (HP), 5:31.
Consolation Results
102 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) dec. Justin Mullis (HF), 9-2.
110 — Ryan VanGuilder (Q) pinned Gavin Morrow (AV), 1:30.
118 — Colin Diffee (HF) dec. Gavin Krywy (HF), 6-4.
126 — Dom Doyle (HF) pinned Myles White (Guild), :57.
132 — Max Rulison (CA) over Donald MacMillan (Schy), 5-bout rule.
138 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) dec. Chad Tennant (RFA), 11-7.
145 — Schyler Caringi (CA) dec. Daniel Ralston (Guild), 5-4.
152 — Joseph Martinez (CA) injury default over Taylor Stearns (Ver).
160 — Cornal Brinson (Beek) dec. Andrew Daigler (Guild), 6-2.
172 — Landen Smith (Sar) pinned Dominick LaPier (AV), 1:30.
189 — Scott Miller (Q) dec. Ryan Ulscht (CA), 2-1.
215 — Gavin Williams (GF) pinned Dylan Cogswell (Sar), 1:42.
285 — Zach Harrison (Guild) over Hunter Donovan (CA), 5-bout rule.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!