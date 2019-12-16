Queensbury places fourth in Stuart Duals

COLONIE — The Queensbury wrestling team went 4-3 to finish fourth at the Linda Stuart Duals, held Friday and Saturday at Colonie High School.

The Spartans' Dylan Schell (182 pounds) and Seth Guay (195-220) both went 6-1 in the tournament. Going 5-2 for Queensbury were Owen Rafferty (120), Kaiden LaLuna (126) and Will Bell (220-285), while Scott Miller (160) and Will Fraser (170) finished 4-3.