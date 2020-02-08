Queensbury places fourth in Class B

Fraser defeated Averill Park’s Alex Cooper 15-5 for the 170-pound title, and Schell topped Columbia’s Angelo Cioffi 12-5 for first at 182. The Spartans’ Seth Guay lost in the 220 final, 11-5 to Burnt Hills’ Victor Little, and Kaiden LaLuna was runner-up at 126 to Burnt Hills’ Colin Carlin. Trevor Robbins was third at 138, defeating Queensbury teammate Kyle Miller 3-0.
South High’s Ethan Weller was runner-up at 132, falling 9-4 to Burnt Hills’ Sammy Lindberg. The Bulldogs’ Nicholas Casolo was third at 160.