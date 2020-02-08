Queensbury places fourth in Class B

ROTTERDAM — Will Fraser and Dylan Schell earned weight-class titles as they led Queensbury to a fourth-place finish in the Class B sectional wrestling meet Saturday at Mohonasen High School.

The Spartans finished with 169 team points, behind first-place Burnt Hills (231), Ballston Spa (206 1/2) and Mohonasen (188). South Glens Falls placed eighth.

Fraser defeated Averill Park’s Alex Cooper 15-5 for the 170-pound title, and Schell topped Columbia’s Angelo Cioffi 12-5 for first at 182. The Spartans’ Seth Guay lost in the 220 final, 11-5 to Burnt Hills’ Victor Little, and Kaiden LaLuna was runner-up at 126 to Burnt Hills’ Colin Carlin. Trevor Robbins was third at 138, defeating Queensbury teammate Kyle Miller 3-0.

South High’s Ethan Weller was runner-up at 132, falling 9-4 to Burnt Hills’ Sammy Lindberg. The Bulldogs’ Nicholas Casolo was third at 160.

Class B Championships Team Scores 1. Burnt Hills 231, 2. Ballston Spa 206 1/2, 3. Mohonasen 188, 4. Queensbury 169, 5. Columbia 159, 6. Amsterdam 141 1/2, 7. Averill Park 129, 8. South Glens Falls 47 1/2, 9. Scotia 25, 10. CBA 15 1/2. Championship Results 99 — Clayton O'Connor (Moh) pinned Ralph Keeney (BS), :37. 106 — Nick Palso (BS) dec. Jack Taylor (BH), 11-3. 113 — Gabriel Goss (BH) dec. Connor Gregory (BS), 3-0. 120 — Renso Montalvo (Amst) dec. Tyler Rossini (BH), 3-2. 126 — Colin Carlin (BH) pinned Kaiden LaLuna (Qby), 1:58. 132 — Sammy Lindberg (BH) dec. Ethan Weller (SGF), 9-4. 138 — Jacob Deguire (Moh) pinned Jacob Slovak (Colu), 1:09. 145 — Jacob Garcia (Amst) pinned Jovie Acacio (BS), 1:51. 152 — Sean Malenfant (AP) dec. Nick Rodecker (Amst), 3-0. 160 — James Prastio (BS) dec. Mason Lumbra (AP), 7-0. 170 — Will Fraser (Qby) dec. Alex Cooper (AP), 15-5. 182 — Dylan Schell (Qby) dec. Angelo Cioffi (Colu), 12-5. 195 — Mike Altomer (Colu) dec. Darrien Insogna (BS), 5-3. 220 — Victor Little (BH) dec. Seth Guay (Qby), 11-5. 285 — Camrin Russell (Moh) pinned Christian Robinson (Amst), :37. Consolation Results 99 — Tyler Whitely (BH) dec. Jordyn Hill (Moh), 5-2. 106 — Nico Rivera (Moh) pinned Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 3:57. 113 — Carlos Montalvo (Amst) pinned Nathan Fischer (AP), 3:42. 120 — Joshua Warland (BH) dec. Nick Tempel (AP), 6-2. 126 — Domenic Tebano (Moh) pinned Donald Jones (CBA), 3:00. 132 — Nikko Walsh (Colu) tech. fall over Gennaro DeRubertis (BS), 4:06. 138 — Trevor Robbins (Qby) dec. Kyle Miller (Qby), 3-0. 145 — Charlie Welcome (Colu) pinned Derek Lagasse (Moh), :30. 152 — Ryan Buthfer (BH) dec. Hollis Berry (Colu), 5-3 (OT). 160 — Nicholas Casolo (SGF) pinned Tristan Goss (BH), 4:27. 170 — Eladio Montalvo (Amst) dec. Chris Grace (BS), 4-2. 182 — Dominick Paradise (AP) dec. Alejandro Christopher (Amst), 3-1. 195 — Danny Casey (BH) dec. Elisha Rogers (Moh), 10-6. 220 — Chad Rist (AP) dec. Oliver Donohue (Colu), 5-2. 285 — Steven Vera (Colu) pinned Jonathan Devoe (BH), :22.

