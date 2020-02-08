Queensbury places fourth in Class B
0 comments

Queensbury places fourth in Class B

From the Prep Recap: Complete wrestling results, plus tons of basketball series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROTTERDAM — Will Fraser and Dylan Schell earned weight-class titles as they led Queensbury to a fourth-place finish in the Class B sectional wrestling meet Saturday at Mohonasen High School.

The Spartans finished with 169 team points, behind first-place Burnt Hills (231), Ballston Spa (206 1/2) and Mohonasen (188). South Glens Falls placed eighth.

Fraser defeated Averill Park’s Alex Cooper 15-5 for the 170-pound title, and Schell topped Columbia’s Angelo Cioffi 12-5 for first at 182. The Spartans’ Seth Guay lost in the 220 final, 11-5 to Burnt Hills’ Victor Little, and Kaiden LaLuna was runner-up at 126 to Burnt Hills’ Colin Carlin. Trevor Robbins was third at 138, defeating Queensbury teammate Kyle Miller 3-0.

South High’s Ethan Weller was runner-up at 132, falling 9-4 to Burnt Hills’ Sammy Lindberg. The Bulldogs’ Nicholas Casolo was third at 160.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News