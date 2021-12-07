Queensbury places eighth at Clyde Cole Tournament

OXFORD — Queensbury wrestlers Ryan VanGuilder and Lucas Schell both earned second-place finishes Saturday at the annual Clyde Cole Invitational.

The Spartans finished eighth with 95 team points. Shenendehowa was the team champion with 217 points.

Schell lost 10-6 to Groton's Isaac Allen in the finals at 152 pounds, and VanGuilder lost by fall to Chenango Valley's Trevor Cortright at 118.

The Spartans' Scott Miller finished third at 189, pinning Chenango Valley's Anthony Holt. Placing sixth for Queensbury were Brayden Shattuck (110), Dylan Smith (160) and Jason Lapelle (215).

This is the first wrestling season with the new weight classes: 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0