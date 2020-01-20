Queensbury fourth at Essex Classic

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Senior Seth Guay was Queensbury only weight-class champion Saturday as the Spartans finished fourth in the Michael J. Baker Essex Classic.

Guay captured the 195-pound title with a 7-2 win over top-seeded Tim Gadway of Saranac. The Spartans' only other finalist was Brayden Shattuck, who lost by fall at 99 pounds to William Einhorn of host Essex.

Placing third for Queensbury were Kaiden LaLuna (126 pounds) and Dylan Schell (182). LaLuna defeated Aiden Gebo of Vergennes (Vt.) 8-2 in the consolation finals, while Schell defeated Cameron Bourget of Lisbon/Oak Hill (Maine) 5-3 for third.

Finishing fourth for the Spartans were Trevor Robbins (132), Kyle Miller (138) and Scott Miller (160). Will Fraser (170) took fifth and Shawn Stimpson (220) was sixth.

Queensbury, the runner-up in last year's tournament, finished with 162 1/2 points in the 26-team tournament. Timberlane (N.H.) won the title, 288-269, over host Essex. Mt. Ararat (Maine) was third with 175 1/2.

