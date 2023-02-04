QUEENSBURY THIRD IN CLASS B: The Queensbury wrestling team placed third at the Class B sectional tournament, edging out Averill Park by one point in the team standings, 142 1/2-141 1/2.
Ballston Spa won the Class B title with 248 1/2 points, beating out defending champ Burnt Hills by 5 1/2 points.
Queensbury's lone finalist was junior Lucas Schell at 160 pounds, but he dropped a 3-0 decision to Ballston Spa's Connor Gregory to fall to 34-2 on the season.
Placing third for Queensbury were A.J. Spero (110), Ryan VanGuilder (126) and Tim Paculavich (138). Taking fourth for the Spartans were Noah Smith (118), Keith Miller (132), Dylan Smith (172) and Ben Killingsworth (215.
South Glens Falls' Dylan Keech lost by fall in the 110-pound final to Ballston Spa's Ralph Keeney. The Bulldogs also got fifth-place finishes from Troy Keiser (102) and Julien Dickens (132).
The top six finishers in Classes A and B advance to the Section II Division I state qualifier meet Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.