QUEENSBURY THIRD IN CLASS B: The Queensbury wrestling team placed third at the Class B sectional tournament, edging out Averill Park by one point in the team standings, 142 1/2-141 1/2.

Ballston Spa won the Class B title with 248 1/2 points, beating out defending champ Burnt Hills by 5 1/2 points.

Queensbury's lone finalist was junior Lucas Schell at 160 pounds, but he dropped a 3-0 decision to Ballston Spa's Connor Gregory to fall to 34-2 on the season.

Placing third for Queensbury were A.J. Spero (110), Ryan VanGuilder (126) and Tim Paculavich (138). Taking fourth for the Spartans were Noah Smith (118), Keith Miller (132), Dylan Smith (172) and Ben Killingsworth (215.

South Glens Falls' Dylan Keech lost by fall in the 110-pound final to Ballston Spa's Ralph Keeney. The Bulldogs also got fifth-place finishes from Troy Keiser (102) and Julien Dickens (132).

The top six finishers in Classes A and B advance to the Section II Division I state qualifier meet Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Class B Wrestling Championships Team Scores 1. Ballston Spa 248 1/2, 2. Burnt Hills 243, 3. Queensbury 142 1/2, 4. Averill Park 141 1/2, 5. Columbia 122, 6. Mohonasen 97, 7. Amsterdam 76, 8. Scotia-Galway 75 1/2, 9. CBA 67, 10. South Glens Falls 38. Championship Results 102 — Vincent Graulau (Moh) dec. Brody DiCaprio (BH), 7-2. 110 — Ralph Keeney (BS) pinned Dylan Keech (SGF), 1:23. 118 — Tyler Whiteley (BH) dec. Tristan Hinchcliff (BS), 5-2. 126 — Jacob Hanlon (AP) dec. Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 8-6. 132 — Liam Carlin (BH) tech. fall over Jamie Bartlett (AP), 4:11. 138 — Gabriel Goss (Moh) pinned William O'Connor (BS), 3:14. 145 — Renso Montalvo (Amst) dec. Colin Carlin (BH), 3-0. 152 — Josh Warland (BH) pinned John Welcome (AP), 1:38. 160 — Connor Gregory (BS) dec. Lucas Schell (Q), 3-0. 172 — Elias Goosmann (AP) dec. Jacob Perkins (BS), 3-2 (2OT). 189 — Santino Mareno (BH) dec. Andrew Mickel (Amst), 8-4. 215 — Darrien Insogna (BS) pinned Connor Byers (AP), :34. 285 — Cameron Groncki (Moh) pinned Michael Bishop (Colum), :15. Consolation Results 102 — Luca Popolizio (CBA) dec. Quinton Warlikowski (BS), 5-3. 110 — AJ Spero (Q) pinned Abubakar Abuzaid (Colum), 2:33. 118 — Nico Rivera (Moh) dec. Noah Smith (Q), 13-2. 126 — Ryan VanGuilder (Q) dec. Ben Taylor (BH), 4-0. 132 — Tyler Perkins (BS) pinned Keith Miller (Q), 4:29. 138 — Timothy Paculavich (Q) dec. Jack Miglucci (CBA), 5-2. 145 — Matt Lofstrom (Moh) pinned James Capasso (BS), 1:51. 152 — Howard Bearce (BH) pinned Drew Loucks (CBA), 3:48. 160 — Matthew Hoxie (Colum) dec. Alwalid Bourkia (Sco-Gal), 10-1. 172 — Thomas Pawlinga (BH) pinned Dylan Smith (Q), 2:14. 189 — Tanner Scaccia (Colum) dec. Ryan Reagan (Amst), 3-0. 215 — Marcus Burgos (CBA) pinned Ben Killingsworth (Q), 2:37. 285 — Cole Donnelly (BS) pinned Fisher Dennible (Sco-Gal), 2:24.