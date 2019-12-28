Queensbury captures title in own holiday tournament
Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Justin Hoffman, top, prepares to pin Glens Falls' Skyler Sturdevant in the 152-pound final of Saturday's Queensbury Holiday Tournament at Queensbury High School.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury crowned three weight-class champs Saturday as the Spartans captured the team title in their own Queensbury Holiday Wrestling Tournament.

Kyle Miller (138 pounds), Dylan Schell (182) and Seth Guay (195) all finished first for the Spartans, who finished with 205 1/2 team points. Queensbury also got third-place finishes from Ryan VanGuilder (106), Jimar McMaster (113), Trevor Robbins (132) and Shawn Stimpson (182). Guay was named Most Outstanding Senior.

Corinth finished second with 137 1/2 points, followed by Newark Valley (132) and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (130 1/2).

The Tomahawks' Alec Richards was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for his championship at 170. Joining him as champs for Corinth were John Freebern (120) and Devlin Blanchard (126), while Isaiah Kanar (285) was third.

Justin Hoffman (152) and Cameron Duers (220) were winners for the fourth-place WarEagles, with Colby Hoolihan (160) and Caleb Carpenter (113) as runners-up.

Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Salem-Cambridge placed sixth through eighth, respectively, within one team point of each other.

Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys had the most pins in the least time as he won the 106-pound title. Dom Doyle (99) and Gavin Krywy (126) finished second.

South High's Ethan Weller (132), Matt Gebo (145) and Josh Ahrens (182) all finished second, and teammate Brian Hockford (220) took third.

Salem-Cambridge got second-place finishes from Charlie Dill (120) and Lucas Martindale (195), while Doug Pennington (160) and Hunter Day (170) placed third.

Glens Falls' Avi Berg won at 99, while Skyler Sturdevant took second at 152. Andrew Dumas of Schuylerville-Greenwich was runner-up at 285.

Team Scores

1. Queensbury 202 1/2, 2. Corinth 137 1/2, 3. Newark Valley 132, 4. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 130 1/2, 5. New Hartford 106 1/2, 6. Hudson Falls 106, 7. South Glens Falls 105 1/2, 8. Salem-Cambridge 91, 9. AuSable Valley 88, 10. Glens Falls 81 1/2, 11. Catskill 57 1/2, 12. Shenendehowa 53, 13. Schuylerville-Greenwich 42, 14. Albany Academy 11.

Championship Results

99 — Avi Berg (GF) dec. Dom Doyle (HF), 9-3.

106 — 1. Chris Petteys (HF), 2. Alex Klockowski (NH), 3. Ryan VanGuilder (Q), 4. Grace York (HL/LG).

113 — Casey Caruso (NH) dec. Caleb Carpenter (HL/LG), 8-2.

120 — John Freebern (Cor) pinned Charlie Dill (S-C), 4:17.

126 — Devlin Blanchard (Cor) pinned Gavin Krywy (HF), 1:51.

132 — Josh Post (NV) dec. Ethan Weller (SGF), 13-2.

138 — Kyle Miller (Q) dec. Zach Bola (AV), 13-1.

145 — Jesse Davies (Cat) pinned Matt Gebo (SGF), 3:01.

152 — Justin Hoffman (HL/LG) pinned Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 1:44.

160 — Connor Jacobson (NV) pinned Colby Hoolihan (HL/LG), 2:39.

170 — Alec Richards (Cor) pinned Cameron Carrier (NV), 3:37.

182 — Dylan Schell (Q) pinned Josh Ahrens (SGF), 5:08.

195 — Seth Guay (Q) pinned Lucas Martindale (S-C), 1:38.

220 — Cameron Duers (HL/LG) dec. Josh Duke (NV), 5-4.

285 — 1. Charlie Tibbitts (NH), 2. Andrew Dumas (Sch), 3. Isaiah Kanar (Cor), 4. Jacob Pregent (GF).

Consolation Results

99 — Brandon Deuel (Shen) dec. Brayden Shattuck (Q), 7-6.

106 — round-robin format

113 — Jimar McMaster (Q) pinned Paul Granger (Cor), 1:51.

120 — Brady Lattrell (AV) pinned Carter McIntosh (HL/LG), :41.

126 — Alex Martin (AV) pinned Noah Hogan (SGF), 1:35.

132 — Trevor Robbins (Q) dec. Jack Repsis (HF), 9-1.

138 — Mike Post (NV) pinned John Davis (NH), 1:35.

145 — Kamden McCall (NV) pinned Lantz James (Q), 2:16.

152 — Mason Dubay (AV) pinned Brennan McKenna (NH), :50.

160 — Doug Pennington (S-C) pinned Scott Miller (Q), 1:51.

170 — Hunter Day (S-C) by forfeit over Stephen Forbes (Cat).

182 — Shawn Stimpson (Q) pinned Isaiah Murray (GF), 1:09.

195 — Aidan Ritter (Shen) dec. Ray Procter (Cor), 4-0.

220 — Brian Hockford (SGF) pinned Evan Day (S-C), :27.

285 — round-robin format

