Queensbury captures title in own holiday tournament

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury crowned three weight-class champs Saturday as the Spartans captured the team title in their own Queensbury Holiday Wrestling Tournament.
Kyle Miller (138 pounds), Dylan Schell (182) and Seth Guay (195) all finished first for the Spartans, who finished with 205 1/2 team points. Queensbury also got third-place finishes from Ryan VanGuilder (106), Jimar McMaster (113), Trevor Robbins (132) and Shawn Stimpson (182). Guay was named Most Outstanding Senior.
Corinth finished second with 137 1/2 points, followed by Newark Valley (132) and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (130 1/2).
The Tomahawks' Alec Richards was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for his championship at 170. Joining him as champs for Corinth were John Freebern (120) and Devlin Blanchard (126), while Isaiah Kanar (285) was third.
Justin Hoffman (152) and Cameron Duers (220) were winners for the fourth-place WarEagles, with Colby Hoolihan (160) and Caleb Carpenter (113) as runners-up.
Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Salem-Cambridge placed sixth through eighth, respectively, within one team point of each other.
Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys had the most pins in the least time as he won the 106-pound title. Dom Doyle (99) and Gavin Krywy (126) finished second.
South High's Ethan Weller (132), Matt Gebo (145) and Josh Ahrens (182) all finished second, and teammate Brian Hockford (220) took third.
Salem-Cambridge got second-place finishes from Charlie Dill (120) and Lucas Martindale (195), while Doug Pennington (160) and Hunter Day (170) placed third.
Glens Falls' Avi Berg won at 99, while Skyler Sturdevant took second at 152. Andrew Dumas of Schuylerville-Greenwich was runner-up at 285.