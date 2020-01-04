QHS third, host team fourth in Saratoga wrestling tournament

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Cameron Polunci won the title at 126 pounds as Queensbury finished third in the Saratoga Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday. The host school finished fourth.

Three other local wrestlers won individual titles — David Austin and Spencer Dickinson of Whitehall-Fort Ann and Justin Hoffman of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George.

Polunci prevailed in a 4-1 decision in the final at 126 for Queensbury. Will Fraser was second at 170 and Dylan Schell was third at 182. Ryan VanGuilder, Trevor Robbins and Seth Guay were fourth-place finishers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Austin scored a 4-2 overtime win in the final at 145 and Dickinson won by fall in the 285-pound final as Whitehall-Fort Ann placed sixth while competing against a field of larger schools. Brendan Covey placed third at 195 while Sawyer Ostrander and Jake Gosselin were fourth-place finishers.

Jacob Pratt of Saratoga was second at 106 while teammates Lucius Anderson (99), Kyle Griskowitz (113), Sachiel Chuckrow (138) and Eric Griskowitz (145) took third. Zeph Watkins placed fourth.

Hoffman's second-period pin earned him the title at 152 for H-L/LG, which placed 10th. Caleb Carpenter (113), Mike Fuss (160) and Cameron Duers (220) finished fourth in their weight classes.

Ethan Weller (132) and Brian Hockford (285) took second place for South Glens Falls, which finished 11th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0