 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

QHS second at Class B wrestling tournament

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Dylan Schell won the title at 172 pounds as Queensbury finished second in the Class B sectional wrestling tournament on Sunday.

Burnt Hills took the team title with 253 1/2 points. Queensbury was second with 189 1/2, more than 30 points clear of third-place Ballston Spa.

Dylan Schell won his championship final at 172 with a 19-5 decision. Teammates Ryan Vanguilder (110) and Alex Testani (132) were runners-up in their weight divisions. Noah Smith, Lucas Schell and Scott Miller won their consolation finals for the Spartans and four other wrestlers finished fourth.

Joshua Ahrens won the title at 189 for South Glens Falls. Cobi Walter was a third-place finisher.

The Section II championships will be held Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena to determine state qualifiers. The state tournament is Feb. 25-26 in Albany.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News