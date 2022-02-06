QHS second at Class B wrestling tournament

QUEENSBURY — Dylan Schell won the title at 172 pounds as Queensbury finished second in the Class B sectional wrestling tournament on Sunday.
Burnt Hills took the team title with 253 1/2 points. Queensbury was second with 189 1/2, more than 30 points clear of third-place Ballston Spa.
Dylan Schell won his championship final at 172 with a 19-5 decision. Teammates Ryan Vanguilder (110) and Alex Testani (132) were runners-up in their weight divisions. Noah Smith, Lucas Schell and Scott Miller won their consolation finals for the Spartans and four other wrestlers finished fourth.
Joshua Ahrens won the title at 189 for South Glens Falls. Cobi Walter was a third-place finisher.
The Section II championships will be held Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena to determine state qualifiers. The state tournament is Feb. 25-26 in Albany.