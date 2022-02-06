QHS second at Class B wrestling tournament

QUEENSBURY — Dylan Schell won the title at 172 pounds as Queensbury finished second in the Class B sectional wrestling tournament on Sunday.

Burnt Hills took the team title with 253 1/2 points. Queensbury was second with 189 1/2, more than 30 points clear of third-place Ballston Spa.

Dylan Schell won his championship final at 172 with a 19-5 decision. Teammates Ryan Vanguilder (110) and Alex Testani (132) were runners-up in their weight divisions. Noah Smith, Lucas Schell and Scott Miller won their consolation finals for the Spartans and four other wrestlers finished fourth.

Joshua Ahrens won the title at 189 for South Glens Falls. Cobi Walter was a third-place finisher.

The Section II championships will be held Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena to determine state qualifiers. The state tournament is Feb. 25-26 in Albany.

Class B Tournament Team Scoring 1. Burnt Hills 253 ½, 2. Queensbury 189 ½, 3. Ballston Spa 157, 4. Averill Park 154, 5. Mohonasen 116, 6. Niskayuna 96 ½, 7. Amsterdam 55, 8. Scotia-Galway 50, 8. South High 50. Championship Finals 102 — Ralph Keeney (BS) dec. Vincent Graulau (Mohon), 10-3. 110 — Tyler Whiteley (BH) by tech fall over Ryan Vanguilder (Q), 3:12. 118 — Nico Rivera (Mohon) pinned Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 3:08. 126 — Liam Carlin (BH) dec. Calvin Conti (Sco-Gal), 3-1. 132 — Gabriel Boss (BH) pinned Alex Testani (Q), 0:22. 138 — Tyler Rossini (BH) dec. Colin Carlin (BH), 4-2. 145 — Joshua Warland (BH) dec. Renso Montalvo (Am), 6-4. 152 — Connor Gregory (BS) dec. Nick Tempel (AP), 7-1. 160 — Thomas Pawlinga (BH) dec. Michael Steen (AP), 4-2. 172 — Dylan Schell (Q) dec. Ryan Buthfer (BH), 19-5. 189 — Joshua Ahrens (SGF) dec. Danny Casey (BH), 7-2. 215 — Darrien Insogna (BS) pinned Trevor Ismail (BH), 0:51. 285 — Allan Duavon (Nisky) pinned Evan Meisner (Nisky), 1:52. Consolation Finals 102 — Drew Schiavo (Nisky) dec. Brayden Shattuck (Q), 10-2. 110 — Jacob Hanlon (AP) by default over Clayton O`Connor (Mohon). 118 — Tristan Hinchcliff (BS) pinned Ben Taylor (BH), 2:04. 126 — Carlos Montalvo (Am) dec. Jamie Bartlett (AP), 8-1. 132 — Noah Smith (Q) pinned Jacob Mazzucco (Sco-Gal), 0:48. 138 — Jacob White (AP) dec. Brody Johnson (Nisky), 2-0. 145 — Luke Hempel (AP) dec. Matt Lofstrom (Mohon), 7-6. 152 — Lucas Schell (Q) dec. Howard Bearce (BH), 6-0. 160 — Peter Siracuse (BS) pinned Dylan Smith (Q), 2:30. 172 — Elias Goosmann (AP) dec. Landon Payton (Mohon), 9-3. 189 — Scott Miller (Q) dec. Matt Yetto (Mohon), 8-3. 215 — Cobi Walter (SGF) dec. Benjamin Killingsworth (Q), 5-3. 285 — Shawnjohn Kannamore (Mohon) pinned Jason Lapelle (Q), 1:41.

