Petteys finishes third at state wrestling meet

ALBANY — Not many wrestlers get to say they won their final match of the season.
But all three area wrestlers who reached the Division II placement round of the State Wrestling Tournament did exactly that Saturday at the Times Union Center.
Better yet, all three are juniors with a shot to return next year.
Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys took third at 106 pounds, Corinth's Alec Richards placed fifth at 170 and Whitehall-Fort Ann's Spencer Dickinson was seventh at 285.
"That's always what we look to do, and of course, for Alec, we've had our sights set on the podium all the way," Corinth coach Dick Whitaker said.
"After getting a loss earlier in the tournament, you just have to get there mentally, because it's really 90 percent mental, 10 percent physical," Richards said. "You have to push through mentally if you want to finish right."
The right mentality was key for Petteys and Dickinson, too.
"(It takes) staying in, not giving up when somebody gets on you, keep on moving," said Petteys, who finished with a 41-5 record. "Get on something and go with it."
"Even though (I was) seeded eighth, it's hard to imagine being on the podium," said Dickinson, Whitehall's first state place-finisher since Zach Diekel won a title in 2012. "But since sectionals, I've built up this confidence in myself that makes me wrestle stronger and perform a lot better than I did before sectionals."
Petteys became Hudson Falls' first state place-finisher since Geno Brancati took fifth in 2015 with a 5-1 victory over Tioga eighth-grader Caden Bellis.
Petteys had lost by fall in the semifinals to returning state champ Jace Schafer of Palmyra-Macedon. He bounced back with a 5-1 consolation semi win over Carl Santariello of Marcellus-Onondaga to reach the third-place bout.
Against Bellis, Petteys scored an early takedown, but gave up an escape in the second period. In the third, Petteys started on the bottom, but refused to be turned, so Bellis cut him loose with a minute to go. Petteys then landed a takedown with 25 seconds left to seal victory.
"The consi semis I was comfortable with, but that last one was a dogfight," Hudson Falls coach Mike Prendergast said. "(Bellis) was hand-peeling off the bottom, he didn't let Chris really do a lot of his top stuff. But Chris is a grinder, so he held on."
Both of Petteys' wins Saturday displayed his takedown abilities.
"He gets in on a shot, he doesn't stop, he just reacts," Prendergast said. "That's coming from years of nonstop wrestling. He just reacts, he knows what to do and he doesn't stop moving, and that's why he got that last takedown."
Petteys' defense on the bottom proved the difference, not allowing Bellis to do anything on top.
"Just got to be tough because once he gets back points, it'll be really close at the end, so I didn't want to give him that," Petteys said. "Even if you can't get off the bottom, you still have to be tough and not let him get anything. I wasn't going to let him turn me, just had to fight as hard as I could."
"Chris probably has a little more strength on him, but Chris just grinds, he breaks everybody's will," Prendergast said. "The kid was probably mad that he couldn't make that turn — he probably turns everybody else, but he couldn't turn Chris."
Richards (38-4) showed off his strong point — wrestling on his feet — in his 6-2 fifth-place victory over Windsor's Langdon Sibley, scoring all of his points on takedowns.
The first one was key, said Richards, Corinth's first state place-finisher since Garon Leclair was sixth in 2015.
"That's always the takedown where I feel better during the match," he said. "Just don't get turned, don't do anything stupid, and just do my thing — that's takedowns."
Richards refused to be turned when he was in the bottom position in the second period, then chose neutral to start the third and got two more takedowns.
"That kid is a leg-rider — he's been turning people with his legs all tournament," Whitaker said. "(Richards) made it through (the second period) without getting turned — he didn't get out, but that was a win because we knew we had that chance in the third to get back on our feet again and that would play to Alec's strengths. He's as talented as anybody in this tournament on his feet."
"It feels good, I'm proud of it, all the hard work during the season and the offseason paid off," Richards said. "Definitely something to build on. (I'm) going to get first next year."
Richards had been set to face Sibley in the opening round Friday, but Sibley was late returning from a culinary competition and forfeited that match.
Dickinson (38-6) is an undersized 285-pounder — he said he weighed in at 229.8 pounds Saturday morning — so his finish was impressive against bigger, taller foes.
He pulled out a 7-2 victory over Fredonia's Jake Skinner for seventh, breaking a 1-1 tie in the final 20 seconds when he countered a throw attempt by Skinner — tripping Skinner and putting him on his back for a four-point move. He added another takedown at the buzzer.
"I knew when I got that left underhook — I'm strong with the left underhook," Dickinson said. "When they try to throw and I defend, it's easy to throw them back."
"Obviously he's undersized for the weight class, but he held his own, so I'm very proud of him," Whitehall-Fort Ann coach Bob Diekel said. "And I'm proud of his workout partners that make him this good. ... They all work hard with him, so this win is a piece of theirs, too. But it's mostly his."
