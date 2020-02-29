Petteys finishes third at state wrestling meet

"Just got to be tough because once he gets back points, it'll be really close at the end, so I didn't want to give him that," Petteys said. "Even if you can't get off the bottom, you still have to be tough and not let him get anything. I wasn't going to let him turn me, just had to fight as hard as I could."

"Chris probably has a little more strength on him, but Chris just grinds, he breaks everybody's will," Prendergast said. "The kid was probably mad that he couldn't make that turn — he probably turns everybody else, but he couldn't turn Chris."

Richards (38-4) showed off his strong point — wrestling on his feet — in his 6-2 fifth-place victory over Windsor's Langdon Sibley, scoring all of his points on takedowns.

The first one was key, said Richards, Corinth's first state place-finisher since Garon Leclair was sixth in 2015.

"That's always the takedown where I feel better during the match," he said. "Just don't get turned, don't do anything stupid, and just do my thing — that's takedowns."

Richards refused to be turned when he was in the bottom position in the second period, then chose neutral to start the third and got two more takedowns.