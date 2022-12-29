Perry wins title as Granville-Fort Ann takes third in tourney

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Brent Perry won the title at 195 pounds as Granville-Fort Ann placed third out of 19 teams in the 50th annual Hubie Wagner wrestling invitational on Wednesday and Thursday.

Perry went 5-0 before winning his semifinal by a 6-0 decision. In the championship round, he pinned his opponent in 4:53.

Nathan Barber (138) and Jaxon Torres (145) made it to the finals before losing and finishing as runners-up. Brandon Beaver placed third at 170 and Antonio Landon was third at 182. Nicholas Crum was fourth at 132.

Scott Wittman lost in the quarterfinals and Timothy Lotz lost in the consolation semifinals.