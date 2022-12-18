Perry is MOW as Granville-Fort Ann wins Harrison tournament

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN WINS TOURNEY: Jaxon Torres, Quinn Johnson and Brent Perry won titles as Granville-Fort Ann won the team championship in the Coach Ken Harrison Memorial wrestling tournament at Granville High School on Saturday.

Granville-Fort Ann was 41 1/2 points better than second-place Otter Valley (Vt.), helped by having five finalists. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished fourth, Mechanicville-Stillwater placed sixth and Schuylerville-Greenwich was ninth.

Johnson won the title at 126 pounds with a third-period pin. Torres was first at 145 with a second-period pin in the finals and Perry claimed first at 189 with a 12-2 decision. Perry was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Also for Granville-Fort Ann, Nathan Barber finished second at 138 and Brandon Beaver was runner-up at 172. Nicholas Crum, Scott Wittman and AJ Landon finished third.

Aidan Jones of Schuylerville-Greenwich claimed the title at 172 with a second-period pin in the finals. Aiden Schurr of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne took first place at 110 with a pin in the finals over teammate Mike Rose. Keegan Baker (118) and Paul Granger (152) were also runners-up for C/H-L.

Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament Team Scores 1. Granville-Fort Ann 181 1/2, 2. Otter Valley (Vt.) 140, 3. Oneonta 122, 4. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 95, 5. Springfield (Vt.) 94, 6. Mechanicville-Stillwater 90, 7. Fair Haven (Vt.) 74, 8. Vergennes (Vt.) 73, 9. Schuylerville-Greenwich 63, 10. Burr & Burton (Vt.) 43, 11. Champlain Valley (Vt.) 41, 12. Mill River (Vt.) 19, 13. Berlin-New Lebanon 10. Championship Finals 102 — Jace Rauenzahn (M-S) by forfeit. 110 — Aiden Schurr (CHL) pinned Mike Rose (CHL), 1:48. 118 — Camden Ayer (CV) pinned Keegan Baker (CHL), 3:58. 126 — Quinn Johnson (Gran-FA) by tech fall over Trey Lee (FH), 5:56. 132 — Eli Brace (Verg) dec. Lincoln Wilcox (OV), 10-4. 138 — Caleb Whitney (OV) dec. Nathan Barber (Gran-FA), 12-6. 145 — Jaxon Torres (Gran-FA) pinned David Rigney (Spring), 3:54. 152 — Tucker Babcock (OV) pinned Paul Granger (CHL), 1:30. 160 — Luke Schirmacher (M-S) dec. AlanMichael Rubin (Oneo), 11-2. 172 — Aidan Jones (S-G) pinned Brandon Beaver (Gran-FA), 2:39. 189 — Brent Perry (Gran-FA) dec. Mateo Goodhue (Oneo), 12-2. 215 — Jayden Zakala (Oneo) pinned Colton DeLong (FH), 1:02. 285 — Caden Howell (Verg) pinned Miles Kaplan (BB), 1:55. Consolation Finals 110 — Noah Markwell (Spring) pinned Thomas Given (OV), :32. 118 — Marshall Mahar (Oneo) pinned Evan Brown (S-G), 2:28. 126 — Dillan Lacasse (Spring) pinned Logan Stearns (Ver), 3:46. 132 — Nicholas Crum (Gran-FA) pinned Donald MacMillan (S-G), 1:31. 138 — Beckett Holmes (Oneo) dec. Konner Savage (FH), 6-4. 145 — Carter Giles (OV) pinned Reilly Waltz (Oneo), 1:20. 152 — Scott Wittman (Gran-FA) pinned Brighton Logue (Oneo), 1:00. 160 — Tyerell Lavoie (Verg) pinned Taylor Patch (MR), :37. 172 — AJ Landon (Gran-FA) pinned Gabe Bache (FH), 4:21. 189 — Thomas Murphy (CV) pinned Isaac Whitney (OV), :47. 215 — Ben Nania (M-S) pinned Simon Martin (OV), :47. 285 — Cole Wright (Spring) dec. Derek Li (OV), 3-1.