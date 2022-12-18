Perry is MOW as Granville-Fort Ann wins Harrison tournament

GRANVILLE-FORT ANN WINS TOURNEY: Jaxon Torres, Quinn Johnson and Brent Perry won titles as Granville-Fort Ann won the team championship in the Coach Ken Harrison Memorial wrestling tournament at Granville High School on Saturday.
Granville-Fort Ann was 41 1/2 points better than second-place Otter Valley (Vt.), helped by having five finalists. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished fourth, Mechanicville-Stillwater placed sixth and Schuylerville-Greenwich was ninth.
Johnson won the title at 126 pounds with a third-period pin. Torres was first at 145 with a second-period pin in the finals and Perry claimed first at 189 with a 12-2 decision. Perry was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Also for Granville-Fort Ann, Nathan Barber finished second at 138 and Brandon Beaver was runner-up at 172. Nicholas Crum, Scott Wittman and AJ Landon finished third.
Aidan Jones of Schuylerville-Greenwich claimed the title at 172 with a second-period pin in the finals. Aiden Schurr of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne took first place at 110 with a pin in the finals over teammate Mike Rose. Keegan Baker (118) and Paul Granger (152) were also runners-up for C/H-L.