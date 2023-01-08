Ostrander, Austin win titles at Spa tourney; W-LG wins own Warrensburg Duals

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sawyer Ostrander and Troy Austin of Whitehall won titles in the Saratoga Invitational wrestling meet on Saturday.

Ostrander took first at 152 pounds with a 54-second pin in his championship final. Austin was the top wrestler at 189, winning via a second-period pin in his final over Saratoga Springs' Lorenzo Palleschi.

Glens Falls' Avi Berg was the runner-up at 118 pounds as GF finished seventh in the 14-team meet. Teammates Skyler Sturdevant (172) and Nathan Phipps (189) were third-place finishers. Ayden Grieve was fourth at 138.

Lucas Schell of Queensbury placed third at 160 as the Spartans placed 12th as a team. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne's Mike Rose was fourth at 110. Ballston Spa won the team title with 182 1/2 points.

Warrensburg wins

Warrensburg-Lake George won its own dual-meet tournament Saturday with a 5-0 record. Hudson Falls finished second with a 4-1 record and Whitehall took third at 3-2.

W-LG defeated Beekmantown (42-29), Hudson Falls (48-24), Ichabod Crane (54-18), Whitehall (63-12) and its own W-LG 'B' team (37-6).

Going 5-0 for W-LG were Cameron Carpenter (110 pounds), Zach Olden (132), Dante Corriveau (152), Keith Sonley (160) and Tristen Hitchcock (285). Gavin McCabe (145) and Charles Miner (215) went 4-0, while Colton Bell (138) finished 4-1 on the day.

Hudson Falls beat Beekmantown (48-24), Ichabod Crane (51-18), Whitehall (60-12) and the W-LG 'B' team (62-0).

Going 5-0 for the Tigers were Justin Mullis (118), Dom Doyle (126), Sean Heaney (160-172) and Jesse Mullis (172-189), and Darius Ogedengbe went 3-0 at 138. Levi Wilson (110) and Logan Staunton (152-160) went 4-1, and Colin Diffee (132) and Ryan Hinchcliff (215) went 3-2.

Whitehall notched wins over Beekmantown (33-24), Ichabod Crane (36-24) and the W-LG 'B' team (46-24). Matt Ingerson (126-132) and C.J. Monty (189) both went 4-1 for the Railroaders, while Allen Beaulieu (132-138), Ayden Smith (138-145) and Kyle Lavin (145-152) all finished 3-2 on the day.

Warrensburg to host

Warrensburg will be the host site for the Division II dual-meet wrestling team state qualifier for Section II, set for Jan. 17.

In the Division II semifinals, Warrensburg-Lake George faces Hudson Falls, while Cobleskill takes on Coxsackie-Athens, both set for 6 p.m. The winners advance to the finals at 7:30 p.m.

The Division I dual-meet team state qualifier is scheduled for Ballston Spa, also on Jan. 17, with Ballston Spa facing Saratoga Springs and Shenendehowa taking on Burnt Hills in the semifinals.

The State Dual Meet Championships for Division I and II are set for 9 a.m. at the SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse.