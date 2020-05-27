Notebook: New York eyes 13 classes for wrestling

The issue will be voted upon at the executive committee's July meeting.

In other items:

* The committee approved language allowing schools to have an eight-game regular season for the 2020 football season. The rule was proposed, in part, to address concerns that seasons were too playoff-driven with little concern for non-playoff teams. It also gives schools more flexibility in scheduling traditional rivalries.

* There was a discussion item about the desire of state public high school girls lacrosse teams being in favor of a possession clock. Girls lacrosse committee members were hopeful that governing bodies U.S. Lacrosse and the National Federation of High Schools would address the issue, but according to NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Todd Nelson, “It wasn’t even on their radar.

“It won’t take effect in 2020-21, or maybe not even ’21-22,” Nelson said, “but New York state, being a leader in girls lacrosse... we are going to make a proposal to the executive committee sometime over the next year to have a possession clock.”