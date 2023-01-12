 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York state to hold first-ever girls invitational wrestling tournament

  • 0

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will hold its first Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament on Jan. 27 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Girls wrestling gained emerging sport status from NYSPHSAA in August, which allowed a sport committee to be formed and the state event to be planned. A statewide invitational tournament for only female wrestlers was approved in October.

Ten of the 11 sections in the state have girls competing in wrestling, with six sections fielding girls-only teams, including Section II.

The one-day tournament, which starts at noon, will feature girls wrestling in 13 weight classes of 16 wrestlers each, with wrestlebacks and championship matches. NYSPHSAA said invitations were extended to more than 200 female wrestlers based on experience, grade and representation across the state.

People are also reading…

Tickets cost $11.50 and are available only online at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football head coaches at public schools earn over $12 million in bonuses for season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News