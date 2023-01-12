New York state to hold first-ever girls invitational wrestling tournament

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will hold its first Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament on Jan. 27 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Girls wrestling gained emerging sport status from NYSPHSAA in August, which allowed a sport committee to be formed and the state event to be planned. A statewide invitational tournament for only female wrestlers was approved in October.

Ten of the 11 sections in the state have girls competing in wrestling, with six sections fielding girls-only teams, including Section II.

The one-day tournament, which starts at noon, will feature girls wrestling in 13 weight classes of 16 wrestlers each, with wrestlebacks and championship matches. NYSPHSAA said invitations were extended to more than 200 female wrestlers based on experience, grade and representation across the state.

Tickets cost $11.50 and are available only online at www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA.