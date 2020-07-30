New weights approved for wrestling

A proposal that would cut the amount of weight classes in high school wrestling from 15 to 13 has been given the OK by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
The NYSPHSAA’s Central Committee approved the change by a 28-13 vote Wednesday at its annual meeting.
The proposal, which was developed by New York state’s wrestling committee, bumps the smallest weight class from 99 pounds to 102.
The revised weight classes now include: 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
It’s the state’s first major change to offered weight classes since 2012.
The state’s wrestling committee has been working toward a weight class adjustment since last year, when a proposal was developed to eliminate the 99-pound weight class only.
However, the National Federation of High Schools (the governing body over high school sports in the United States) requested more sweeping changes before that idea could be voted on in New York.
The desire to trim weight class options stems from an increasing amount of forfeits and the lack of competitiveness during regular season dual meets. In its study from the 2018-19 school year, the wrestling committee found that over 61% of 99- and 106-pound bouts were either forfeited or non-contested.
- Three years after implementing statewide limits on pitch counts in high school baseball, NYSPHSAA is revising its stance. While pitch limits will still be in place moving forward, maximum pitch counts will now be determined on a month-by-month basis.
Under the original rule, which was approved prior to the spring 2017 season, there was a 105-pitch limit during the regular season and 125-pitch limit during sectionals, with a corresponding rule for rest time required based on the amount of pitches thrown.Beginning with the 2021 season, there will be an 85-pitch limit for games played in March, a 105-pitch limit for games in April, and a 125-pitch limit for May games.
“By creating a transitional period during the regular season, it would take into account both the physical and mental health and well-being of pitchers by providing the opportunity to increase their workload over time up to the max pitch count of 125 in a regular season game setting,” the state baseball committee wrote in its proposal.
This upcoming 2020-21 season, high school hockey will re-adopt a 17-minute period format that includes two-minute minor penalties, five-minute major penalties, and 10-minute misconducts.
