GLENS FALLS — Jesse Mullis was anticipating his opponent shooting in on his legs Saturday night.

Quicker than it takes to tell, the Hudson Falls 172-pounder caught Catskill’s top-seeded Daniel Forbes and put him on his back with a resounding thud — recording a 23-second pin for an upset victory in the Division II finals of the Section II state wrestling qualifier at Cool Insuring Arena.

Mullis’ shockingly quick pin was the only upset of the D-II finals, and a highlight of an evening that saw Glens Falls senior Avi Berg continue his redemption journey and Whitehall senior Troy Austin getting the better of a friend.

They were among six local wrestlers to win Section II titles, all in D-II (small schools), and seven others earned runner-up honors. The top two finishers in each weight class earn trips to the State Wrestling Tournament, set for Feb. 24-25 at Albany’s MVP Arena, except for those who had to wrestle “true second” bouts after finals.

The No. 2-seeded Mullis, a junior with a 38-6 record, was still shaking his head minutes after his big win.

“I kind of expected him to come out of the gate firing,” Mullis said of Forbes. “He took his shot and I defended it well, and put him over on his back. I came out here expecting to win, that’s what I came to do.”

“I think Catskill went for the shot and Jesse just pancaked him. He was ready,” Hudson Falls coach Mike Prendergast said. “He was a man on a mission the last few weeks, and it showed, it really did. Holy smokes.”

Berg — who failed to make weight last year and cost himself a shot at states — took a big step toward his goal by pinning Hudson Falls’ Justin Mullis, Jesse’s younger brother, 4:50 into their 118-pound final.

“I’m glad I got it done, I did my game plan,” Berg said. “Control the match, don’t allow any scrambles. He’s quick, he’s fast, he loves to scramble, so I controlled that. And definitely get a pin — that was my goal. I wrestled him twice earlier and I couldn’t pin him, I never could stick him, so it felt good to get it this time.”

Austin (39-1) and Granville-Fort Ann senior Brent Perry are best friends off the mat, and for the second year in a row, they met in the 189-pound finals. A year after Austin lost a 1-0 decision to Perry, Austin pulled out a 5-2 victory Saturday night — scoring a late reversal and adding back points in the win.

“We’re both really good friends, we have a great bond, it’s very tough going out to wrestle a close friend,” Austin said. “I knew when it got to a minute (left), I did start getting a little bit worried, but I felt him come off a little bit so I knew it was time to go, and I took the opportunity and it worked in my favor.”

Warrensburg-Lake George crowned two champions in seniors Dante Corriveau at 152 and Tristen Hitchcock, the defending state champ at 285. Corriveau rolled up a 19-7 win over Cobleskill’s Kyber Henry, and Hitchcock needed just 18 seconds to pin Lansingburgh’s Jonah Aguiar.

Salem-Cambridge senior Evan Day won at 215, pinning Glens Falls’ Gavin Williams in 4:35.

Also finishing second Saturday were S-C’s Luke LeBlanc (102) and Angie Dill (110), and Hudson Falls’ Colin Diffee (138) in D-II, and Queensbury junior Lucas Schell (160) in D-I. Schell and Williams won their “true second” bouts to qualify for states, but Diffee lost his.

Local wrestlers placing third in D-II were Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne’s Aiden Schurr (102), W-LG’s Cameron Carpenter (110) and Zach Olden (132), Whitehall’s Sawyer Ostrander (152) and Schuylerville-Greenwich’s Aidan Jones (160).

Section II State Wrestling Qualifier

Division I Championship Results

102 — Vincent Gralau (Mohonasen) dec. Vincent Mastrianni (Colonie), 13-4.

110 — Ralph Keeney (Ballston Spa) pinned Drew Schiavo (Niskayuna), 3:25.

118 — Tyler Whiteley (Burnt Hills) dec. Nico Rivera (Mohon), 1-0.

126 — Taylor Beaury (Saratoga) dec. Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 6-4.

132 — Liam Carlin (BH) dec. Vincent Grembocki (Shenendehowa), 15-3.

138 — Gabriel Goss (BH) dec. David Ensminger (Shen), 12-2.

145 — Renso Montalvo (Amsterdam) dec. Colin Carlin (BH), 11-2.

152 — Josh Warland (BH) pinned John Welcome (Averill Park), :55.

160 — Connor Gregory (BS) dec. Lucas Schell (Queensbury), 11-3.

172 — Arman Hashimee (Shen) pinned Vito Spatafora (Sara), 2:00.

189 — Lorenzo Palleschi (Sara) dec. Quincy Bonville (Bethlehem), 3-2.

215 — Darrien Insogna (BS) pinned Pat McKinley (Sara), 4:11.

285 — Will Hotaling (Colo) dec. Cameron Groncki (Mohon), 3-2.

Division II Championship Results

102 — D’Vante Ortiz (Tamarac) dec. Luke LeBlanc (Salem-Cambridge), 3-2.

110 — Ashten Haley (Cobleskill) dec. Angie Dill (S-C), 9-0.

118 — Avi Berg (Glens Falls) pinned Justin Mullis (Hudson Falls), 4:50.

126 — Trevor Bishop (Tam) dec. Liam English (Cob), 3OT criteria.

132 — Dylan Devine (Schalmont) dec. Scott Nicolella (Duanesburg-Schoharie), 2-0.

138 — Luke Yorke (Cob) pinned Colin Diffee (HudF), 3:02.

145 — Owen Hicks (Fonda-Johnstown) dec. Kieran Cullen (Greenville), 6-2.

152 — Dante Corriveau (Warrensburg-Lake George) dec. Kyber Henry (Cob), 19-7.

160 — Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville-Stillwater) dec. Joseph Martinez (Coxsackie-Athens), 13-7.

172 — Jesse Mullis (HudF) pinned Daniel Forbes (Catskill), :23.

189 — Troy Austin (Whitehall) dec. Brent Perry (Granville-Fort Ann), 5-2.

215 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Gavin Williams (GF), 4:35.

285 — Tristen Hitchcock (WLG) pinned Jonah Aguiar (Lansingburgh), :18.

Division I Consolation Finals

102 — Brody DiCaprio (BH) dec. Quinton Warlikowski (BS), 12-3.

110 — Chase Matter (Sara) pinned Xavier Vargas (Schenectady), 4:15.

118 — Greg Green (Shen) dec. Tristan Hinchcliff (BS), 7-5 (OT).

126 — Jacob Hanlon (AP) dec. Archangelo Losee (Shen), 3-0.

132 — Myles White (Guld) dec. Jamie Bartlett (AP), 7-5 (OT).

138 — Tabriz Khetab (Albany) dec. Jackson Willi (Beth), 14-4.

145 — Davin Leavey (Shen) dec. Matt Lofstrom (Mohon), 4-3.

152 — Gordon Murray (Sara) dec. Howard Bearce (BH), 9-2.

160 — Matt Hoxie (Columbia) dec. Gianni Delgado (Sara), 15-10.

172 — Malachi Moore (Shaker) dec. Elias Goosmann (AP), 8-2.

189 — Andrew Mickel (Amst) dec. Ryan Reagan (Amst), 2-0.

215 — Jaydon Aguirre-Hamlin (Colo) pinned Antonio Cipollo (Guilderland), 2:03.

285 — Vincent Morizio (Guild) dec. Billy Pokeda (Guild), 2-0 (OT).

Division II Consolation Finals

102 — Aiden Schurr (Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne) dec. Peter Filli (Ichabod Crane), 8-2.

110 — Cameron Carpenter (WLG) pinned Levi Wilson (HudF), 1:57.

118 — Austin Horender (Canajoharie-Fort Plain) pinned Keegan Baker (CHL), 2:31.

126 — Alex Smith (CFP) dec. Quinn Johnson (G-FA), 10-3.

132 — Zach Olden (WLG) pinned Aonghus Paige (HudF), 1:57.

138 — Daniel Stealey (D-S) dec. Ty Roadcap (Tam), 4-3.

145 — Colin Pickering (F-J) dec. Ayden Grieve (GF), 4-0.

152 — Sawyer Ostrander (Whi) pinned Jacob Schweigard (D-S), :38.

160 — Aidan Jones (Schuylerville-Greenwich) dec. Joe Davis (Green), 2-1.

172 — Jonathan Cranker (F-J) pinned Chad Monty (Whi), 3:32.

189 — Michael Cavanaugh (Schal) pinned Nate Phipps (GF), 3:34.

215 — Johnathan Sammons (F-J) dec. Dalton Cooper (D-S), 7-0.

285 — Tyler Lloyd (D-S) dec. Logan Williams (S-C), 3-1.