Local wrestlers receive at-large bids to states

Warrensburg's Jacob Clear and Glens Falls' Avi Berg were among four local wrestlers who received at-large bids Wednesday to the New York State Wrestling Championships.

The state adds four at-large bids in each class from across the state to fill out the 16-man brackets at the state meet in Divisions I and II.

Clear and Berg join Whitehall-Fort Ann's David Austin and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Justin Hoffman as Division II at-large qualifiers from the area. They join seven other local wrestlers who won Section II titles on Saturday.

The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Clear (37-5), a senior who placed third in D-II at 285 pounds in Saturday's Section II state qualifier meet, leapfrogged runner-up Andrew Dumas of Schuylerville for the at-large bid. W-FA's Spencer Dickinson pinned Dumas for the Section II title, after pinning Clear in the semifinals.

Berg, a freshman, came up short in a 9-5 loss to Ichabod Crane's Jair Gomez in the D-II 99-pound final. The loss was Berg's first in 31 matches this season.

Austin (36-3) dropped a 3-1 decision to Tamarac's Bobby Treshock in the 145-pound finals, while Hoffman (31-3) was pinned by Warrensburg's Hunter McKenna in the finals at 152.