Local wrestlers receive at-large bids to states

Warrensburg's Jacob Clear and Glens Falls' Avi Berg were among four local wrestlers who received at-large bids Wednesday to the New York State Wrestling Championships.
The state adds four at-large bids in each class from across the state to fill out the 16-man brackets at the state meet in Divisions I and II.
Clear and Berg join Whitehall-Fort Ann's David Austin and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Justin Hoffman as Division II at-large qualifiers from the area. They join seven other local wrestlers who won Section II titles on Saturday.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany.
Clear (37-5), a senior who placed third in D-II at 285 pounds in Saturday's Section II state qualifier meet, leapfrogged runner-up Andrew Dumas of Schuylerville for the at-large bid. W-FA's Spencer Dickinson pinned Dumas for the Section II title, after pinning Clear in the semifinals.
Berg, a freshman, came up short in a 9-5 loss to Ichabod Crane's Jair Gomez in the D-II 99-pound final. The loss was Berg's first in 31 matches this season.
Austin (36-3) dropped a 3-1 decision to Tamarac's Bobby Treshock in the 145-pound finals, while Hoffman (31-3) was pinned by Warrensburg's Hunter McKenna in the finals at 152.
At-large bids are determined by a formula that includes overall season record (wins minus losses), bonus points based on previous state and sectional finishes, and power points based on a strength-of-section component.
Several other Section II wrestlers received at-large bids on Wednesday. The others were Greenville's Kieran Cullen (106), Tamarac's Torin Bishop (113), Watervliet's Patrick Moore (132) and Nick McNulty (195), Schalmont's David Leon (160) and Tyler Goodemote (182) of Berne-Knox/Middleburgh in D-II, and Columbia's Mike Altomer (195) in D-I.
The four local at-large qualifiers join the seven others who won Section II titles on Saturday: Dickinson, McKenna, Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys (106), W-FA's Brendan Covey (195), and Corinth's John Freebern (120) and Alec Richards (170) in D-II, and Saratoga Springs' Eric Griskowitz (145) in D-I.