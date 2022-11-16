Lake George's Grace York to wrestle D-I at Presbyterian

LAKE GEORGE — Grace York made a bit of history Wednesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to join the NCAA Division I women’s wrestling team at Presbyterian College.

The Lake George senior is the first girl from her school to sign to wrestle at the Division I level. She has been wrestling since seventh grade, and has made a name for herself as one of the top female wrestlers in the state.

“It feels really cool — I feel like I’m making history for the sport,” said York, who is also a member of the Warriors’ girls volleyball team that is competing in the state tournament this weekend. “It feels cool because I see other girls who are coming from the school and starting to wrestle.”

York received an academic scholarship to Presbyterian.

York wrestles for Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George during the season, primarily against male competition, but she is at the forefront of a growing number of girls in the sport. They are following in the footsteps of female wrestlers like Schuylerville’s Sarah Anderson and Duanesburg’s Amy Whitbeck, who wrestled at states nearly 15 years ago.

Last winter, York competed in the first sanctioned all-female wrestling tournament in the state, the Coxsackie-Athens Girls Folkstyle Tournament. She nearly pinned her way to a first-place finish at 118 pounds, with four pins and a major decision. At the inaugural girls state wrestling championship meet last March, York placed second at 118.

York said she started out in wrestling because it had become a family sport. Her brother, Ethan, is a sophomore on the WarEagles team, and cousin Cody York was a third-place finisher at states in 2019.

“My uncle was my coach, and all my cousins and family did it, too, and my brother’s on the team, so that really helped my decision (to wrestle),” Grace York said.

Her decision to wrestle at Presbyterian College, a Division I school in Clinton, South Carolina, was relatively easy for her. The Blue Hose started women’s and men’s wrestling in 2018-19, with the women’s team being the first NCAA D-I women’s college program in the country.

“It was my first college visit, and I really wanted to go somewhere that was farther from New York,” Grace York said. “I really liked the coaches at Presbyterian, that was the big factor, and their program.”

Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports in the country, with a total of 59 teams competing under the umbrella of the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association. The National Wrestling Coaches Association is pursuing emerging sports status for women’s wrestling at the NCAA level.