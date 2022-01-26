Hudson Falls wins, sets up showdown with Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Winning its final eight matches in a row Wednesday night, the Hudson Falls wrestling team defeated Queensbury 44-21 to set up a showdown with Glens Falls.

The Tigers, who improved to 4-0 in the league, 12-3 overall, are set to face Glens Falls on Tuesday for the Foothills Council crown.

It was also their first win over Queensbury since 2014, when Hudson Falls won its last league title.

“We’re excited to say the least,” Hudson Falls head coach Mike Prendergast said. “It honestly came down to us winning the coin flip (to put out the first wrestler). We took nine of the 13 weight classes, but that was because we won the coin flip and were able to get some matchups we wanted.”

The Tigers won all eight matches from 285 pounds to 145 to finish off the dual meet, getting pins from senior captain Mike Sullivan (285), Justin Mullis (102), Aonghus Paige (110) and Colin Diffee (118), a technical fall from Dom Doyle at 126, and senior captain Gavin Krywy’s match-sealing decision at 132. Jesse Mullis (189) also won by fall.

Queensbury got a pin from Scott Miller at 189, two forfeits, and a decision from Dylan Smith (160).

“We beat Glens Falls in a (dual-meet) tournament earlier, but both teams are completely different now,” Prendergast said. “We got a little lucky last time. We have a chance to have a special season, but the obstacles before us are tough.”

Hudson Falls 44, Queensbury 21 152 — Lucas Schell (Q) by forfeit. 160 — Dylan Smith (Q) dec. Sean Heaney, 8-1. 172 — Dylan Schell (Q) by forfeit. 189 — Jesse Mullis (HF) pinned Jason Lapelle, 5:52. 215 — Scott Miller (Q) pinned Lukas Ross, 5:52. 285 — Mike Sullivan (HF) pinned Cameron McGarr, :53. 102 — Justin Mullis (HF) pinned Brayden Shattuck, 3:17. 110 — Aonghus Paige (HF) pinned AJ Spero, 3:41. 118 — Colin Diffee (HF) pinned Keith Miller, 2:44. 126 — Dom Doyle (HF) tech. fall over Jamir McMaster, 16-0. 132 — Gavin Krywy (HF) dec. Alex Testani, 6-2. 138 — Alex Collier (HF) dec. Noah Smith, 10-7. 145 — Logan Staunton (HF) dec. Isaiah Engel, 7-6. Records: Hudson Falls (4-0, 12-3), Queensbury (4-2, 9-2).

