Hudson Falls second in Class CC sectional meet

MECHANICVILLE — Chris Petteys earned the only first-place finish for the Hudson Falls wrestling team, but the Tigers still earned runner-up honors at Saturday's Class CC sectional tournament at Mechanicville High School.

Hudson Falls finished with 157 1/2 team points, good for second behind Cobleskill (223). Glens Falls placed sixth with 98 and Schuylerville-Greenwich was eighth with 67.

The top four place finishers advance to the Section II state qualifier meet this Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Petteys won the title at 106 pounds with an 8-2 decision over Schalmont's Mark Amedore. The Tigers' Dom Doyle came up short in a 4-3 loss to Glens Falls' Avi Berg to place second at 99. Also placing second for Hudson Falls were Gavin Krywy, lost by fall at 126, and Jack Repsis, who lost 10-6 in overtime to Schalmont's Mark Nardini at 132. Finishing third for the Tigers were Carlos Ross (132), Isaiah Mattison (170) and Carter Gray (285).

Joining Berg as a Class CC winner for Glens Falls was Skyler Sturdevant, who defeated Zackary Questel of Schalmont 12-3 for the 170-pound title. The Indians' Isaiah Murray was runner-up at 195, while Connor Wright (182) placed third.