 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls, Glens Falls wrestlers lead Foothills Council all-stars

  • 0

Foothills Council wrestling champion Hudson Falls and runner-up Glens Falls each placed four wrestlers on the league's all-star first team.

Receiving first-team honors for the first-place Tigers were eighth-grader Justin Mullis (102 pounds), juniors Colin Diffee (118) and Ethan Nolan (138), and senior Gavin Krywy (132).

Named to the first team for the Indians were juniors Avi Berg (110) and Gavin Williams (215), and sophomores Skyler Sturdevant (160) and Jacob Pregent (285).

State-bound Queensbury senior Dylan Schell (172) and his brother, sophomore Lucas Schell (152), also made the All-Foothills first team, along with South Glens Falls senior Josh Ahrens (189), and Amsterdam cousins Carlos Montalvo (126) and Renso Montalvo (145).

Chosen for the second team were Queensbury's Brayden Shattuck (102), Ryan VanGuilder (110), Dylan Smith (160) and Scott Miller (189); Hudson Falls' Aonghus Paige (110), Dom Doyle (126), Jesse Mullis (172) and Mike Sullivan (215); Glens Falls' Ayden Grieve (145) and Eli Johnson (152); Schuylerville-Greenwich's Donald MacMillan (132) and Colby McCauliffe (138); and Scotia-Galway's Calvin Conti (126).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News