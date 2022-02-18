Hudson Falls, Glens Falls wrestlers lead Foothills Council all-stars

Foothills Council wrestling champion Hudson Falls and runner-up Glens Falls each placed four wrestlers on the league's all-star first team.

Receiving first-team honors for the first-place Tigers were eighth-grader Justin Mullis (102 pounds), juniors Colin Diffee (118) and Ethan Nolan (138), and senior Gavin Krywy (132).

Named to the first team for the Indians were juniors Avi Berg (110) and Gavin Williams (215), and sophomores Skyler Sturdevant (160) and Jacob Pregent (285).

State-bound Queensbury senior Dylan Schell (172) and his brother, sophomore Lucas Schell (152), also made the All-Foothills first team, along with South Glens Falls senior Josh Ahrens (189), and Amsterdam cousins Carlos Montalvo (126) and Renso Montalvo (145).

Chosen for the second team were Queensbury's Brayden Shattuck (102), Ryan VanGuilder (110), Dylan Smith (160) and Scott Miller (189); Hudson Falls' Aonghus Paige (110), Dom Doyle (126), Jesse Mullis (172) and Mike Sullivan (215); Glens Falls' Ayden Grieve (145) and Eli Johnson (152); Schuylerville-Greenwich's Donald MacMillan (132) and Colby McCauliffe (138); and Scotia-Galway's Calvin Conti (126).

