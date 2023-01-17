Hudson Falls edges Warrensburg-Lake George, falls to Cobleskill in Section II Duals

WARRENSBURG — The Hudson Falls wrestling team scored a narrow 36-35 upset over top-seeded Warrensburg-Lake George on Tuesday night in the Section II Dual-Meet Championships for Division II.

However, the Tigers dropped a 45-18 loss to Cobleskill in the championship match, as the Bulldogs captured the Section II small-school berth for the Jan. 28 State Dual Meet Championships.

In the semifinals, Jesse Mullis' 23-second pin of W-LG's Caelan McLarty at 189 pounds lifted Hudson Falls (15-10) to the one-point victory over host W-LG (18-3).

W-LG had opened a 29-18 lead after a pin by Zachary Olden (132) and major decisions by Colton Bell (138) and Gavin McCabe (145).

Logan Staunton pinned for the Tigers at 152. After W-LG's Dante Corriveau was awarded a forfeit at 160, Hudson Falls' Sean Heaney earned a pin in 5:38 at 172 over W-LG's Cameron Hunt Allen to pull the Tigers within 35-30.

Justin Mullis (118) and Dom Doyle (126) also pinned for Hudson Falls.

In the final, the Tigers got their only points on pins by Justin Mullis (118), Colin Diffee (132) and Jesse Mullis (172).

Cobleskill got pins from Jake LeSage (285), Ashten Henry (110), Luke Yorke (138), Kyber Henry (152), Luke Pryor (189) and Carlos Torres (215). The Bulldogs beat Coxsackie-Athens 44-28 in the other semifinal.

Section II Duals Semifinals Hudson Falls 36, Warrensburg-L.G. 35 215: Ryan Hinchliffe (HF) by forfeit 285: Tristen Hitchcock (WLG) by forfeit 102: Kawliga Duell (WLG) by forfeit 110: Cameron Carpenter (WLG) dec. Levi Wilson, 12-5 118: Justin Mullis (HF) pinned Grace York, 1:30 126: Dom Doyle (HF) pinned Jayden Johnson, 4:51 132: Zachary Olden (WLG) pinned Colin Diffee, 1:02 138: Colton Bell (WLG) dec. Darius Ogedengbe, 12-3 145: Gavin McCabe (WLG) dec. Bradlee Gilles, 14-4 152: Logan Staunton (HF) pinned Ben Miner, :48 160: Dante Corriveau (WLG) by forfeit 172: Sean Heaney (HF) over Cameron Hunt Allen, 5:38 189: Jesse Mullis (HF) pinned Caelan McLarty, :23

Section II Duals Finals Cobleskill 45, Hudson Falls 18 285: Jake LeSage (Cob) pinned Ryan Hinchliffe, :19 102: Double Forfeit 110: Ashten Haley (Cob) pinned Levi Wilson, 1:18 118: Justin Mullis (HF) pinned Gabe English, 4:51 126: Liam English (Cob) dec. Dom Doyle, 5-1 132: Colin Diffee (HF) pinned Ben Yorke, :45 138: Luke Yorke (Cob) pinned Darius Ogedengbe, 4:38 145: Dominic Scolaro (Cob) dec. Bradlee Gilles, 5-0 152: Kyber Henry (Cob) pinned Logan Staunton, 5:49 160: Dylan Gallagher (Cob) dec. Sean Heaney, 9-6 172: Jesse Mullis (HF) pinned Connor Wade, :55 189: Luke Pryor (Cob) pinned Mason Ostrander, :21 215: Carlos Torres (Cob) pinned Alexander Mejia, 1:07