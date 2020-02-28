Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys reaches state wrestling semis

ALBANY — Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys was the lone local wrestler out of 12 state qualifiers Friday to reach the semifinals of the State Wrestling Tournament.
Petteys, a junior, earned a 4-0 victory over Matt Gatto of Petrides in the 106-pound quarterfinals to reach the Division II semifinals. The semifinals are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Times Union Center.
Corinth's Alec Richards (170 pounds) and Whitehall-Fort Ann's Brendan Covey (195) and Spencer Dickinson (285) all lost in the D-II quarterfinals Friday. All local wrestlers were still in consolation-round action at press time.
Chris Petteys of Hudson Falls holds on — literally — for a 4-0 quarterfinal win in D2 at 106 #518wrestling pic.twitter.com/7pQ9qbeOZy— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 28, 2020
Hudson Falls’ Chris Petteys off to D2 106 semis Saturday morning! #518wrestling pic.twitter.com/riFNwUBeh5— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 28, 2020