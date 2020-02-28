You are the owner of this article.
Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys reaches state wrestling semis
Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys reaches state wrestling semis

Chris Petteys

Chris Petteys of Hudson Falls wrestles during the state meet in Albany on Friday.

ALBANY — Hudson Falls' Chris Petteys was the lone local wrestler out of 12 state qualifiers Friday to reach the semifinals of the State Wrestling Tournament.

Petteys, a junior, earned a 4-0 victory over Matt Gatto of Petrides in the 106-pound quarterfinals to reach the Division II semifinals. The semifinals are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Times Union Center.

Corinth's Alec Richards (170 pounds) and Whitehall-Fort Ann's Brendan Covey (195) and Spencer Dickinson (285) all lost in the D-II quarterfinals Friday. All local wrestlers were still in consolation-round action at press time.

Check back later for a complete story.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

