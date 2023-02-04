RAVENA — The Hudson Falls wrestling team captured its first Class CC sectional title since 2014 on Saturday, as Tiger wrestlers went 2-for-5 in the finals.
The Tigers finished with 210 1/2 team points, beating out runner-up Glens Falls by 16 points. It was Glens Falls' best finish in a sectional tournament since a runner-up finish in Class B in 1978.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to Saturday's Section II Division II state qualifier meet at Cool Insuring Arena.
Hudson Falls — which had been runner-up in 2020 and 2022, the last two years the tournament was wrestled — crowned Colin Diffee and Jesse Mullis as champs at 138 and 172 pounds, respectively. Diffee rolled to a 14-1 win over Fonda-Johnstown's Logan McCoy, and Mullis earned a 5-2 win over F-J's Jonathan Cranker in the finals.
Levi Wilson (110), Justin Mullis (118) and Dom Doyle (126) placed second for the Tigers, who also got third-place finishes from Ethan Nolan (126), Aonghus Paige (132), Logan Staunton (152) and Sean Heaney (160). Lukas Ross was fourth at 215.
Glens Falls had a pair of champions in Avi Berg at 118 and Gavin Williams at 215. Berg won earned a 12-4 decision over Justin Mullis, while Williams pinned Mechanicville-Stillwater's top-seeded Ben Nania in the finals. Glens Falls' Violence Sturdevant was runner-up at 189, dropping a 4-2 loss to Michael Cavanaugh of Schalmont.
Taking third for Glens Falls were Ayden Grieve (145), Skyler Sturdevant (172), Nathan Phipps (189) and Jakob Pregent (285). Daniel Caminero (138) and Will Vanderminden (152) were fourth.
Schuylerville-Greenwich had a pair of runners-up as Donald MacMillan IV placed second at 132, and Aidan Jones took second at 160.