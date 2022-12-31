Hitchcock named MOW of Queensbury wrestling tourney

QUEENSBURY — Shenendehowa won the team title and Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Queensbury Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Ryan VanGuilder won the title at 126 pounds with a 7-3 decision in the finals and Lucas Schell was the champion at 160 with a 12-4 win in the finals as Queensbury finished in second place. Noah Smith (118) and Isaiah Engel (145) finished as runners-up, while Dylan Smith took third.
Hitchcock won the crown at 285 with a 55-second pin in the finals as Warrensburg finished third in the team standings. Cameron Carpenter was the 110-pound champ with a 15-8 victory in the finals and Dante Corriveau finished first at 145 with a 17-8 decision in the title round. Keith Sonley finished second at 152 while Zachary Olden and Colton Bell finished third.
Glens Falls took fourth, with Skyler Sturdevant (172), Nathan Phipps (189) and Gavin Williams (215) finishing as runners-up. Ayden Grieve took third.
Evan Day was named Most Outstanding Senior for his win with a 46-second pin in 215-pound final for fifth-place Salem-Cambridge. Teammate Luke LeBlanc won the title at 102 with a pin and Angie Dill was second at 110. Michael Riche and Camden Hill finished third.
Aiden Schurr and Keegan Baker of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne won their consolation finals. Aiden Jones of Schuylerville-Greenwich was second at 160.