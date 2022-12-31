Hitchcock named MOW of Queensbury wrestling tourney

QUEENSBURY — Shenendehowa won the team title and Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Queensbury Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

Ryan VanGuilder won the title at 126 pounds with a 7-3 decision in the finals and Lucas Schell was the champion at 160 with a 12-4 win in the finals as Queensbury finished in second place. Noah Smith (118) and Isaiah Engel (145) finished as runners-up, while Dylan Smith took third.

Hitchcock won the crown at 285 with a 55-second pin in the finals as Warrensburg finished third in the team standings. Cameron Carpenter was the 110-pound champ with a 15-8 victory in the finals and Dante Corriveau finished first at 145 with a 17-8 decision in the title round. Keith Sonley finished second at 152 while Zachary Olden and Colton Bell finished third.

Glens Falls took fourth, with Skyler Sturdevant (172), Nathan Phipps (189) and Gavin Williams (215) finishing as runners-up. Ayden Grieve took third.

Evan Day was named Most Outstanding Senior for his win with a 46-second pin in 215-pound final for fifth-place Salem-Cambridge. Teammate Luke LeBlanc won the title at 102 with a pin and Angie Dill was second at 110. Michael Riche and Camden Hill finished third.

Aiden Schurr and Keegan Baker of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne won their consolation finals. Aiden Jones of Schuylerville-Greenwich was second at 160.

Queensbury Holiday Tournament Team Scores 1. Shen 312; 2. Queensbury 209 1/2; 3. Warrensburg 182 1/2; 4. Glens Falls 177; 5. Salem-Cambridge 163 1/2; 6. Bethlehem 141.5; 7. Schuylerville-Greenwich 96 1/2; 8. South High 92; 9. Corinth- Hadley-Luzerne 83 1/2; 10. Cobleskill 67. Championship Finals 102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) pinned Isaac Jaynes (Shen), 3:58. 110 — Cameron Carpenter (Warr) dec. Angie Dill (S-C), 15-8. 118 — Greg Green (Shen) pinned Noah Smith (Q), 3:35. 126 — Ryan VanGuilder (Q) dec. Christian Caputo (Beth), 7-3. 132 — Arcangelo Losee (Shen) dec. Joey Losee (Shen), 7-5. 138 — Luke Yorke (Cob) dec. Jackson Willi (Beth), 10-2. 145 — Dante Corriveau (Warr) dec. Isaiah Engel (Q), 17-8 152 — Kyber Henry (Cob) pinned Keith Sonley (Warr), 1:11. 160 — Lucas Schell (Q) dec. Aiden Jones (S-G), 12-4. 172 — Arman Hashimee (Shen) dec. Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 8-2. 189 — Quincy Bonville (Beth) pinned Nathan Phipps (GF), 3:53. 215 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Gavin Williams (GF), 0:46. 285 — Tristen Hitchcock (Warr) pinned Liam Powers (Shen), 0:55. Consolation Finals 102 — Aiden Schurr (CHL) pinned Viet Nguyen (Q), 1:26. 110 — James Nalbone (Beth) dec. AJ Spero (Q), 6-4. 118 — Keegan Baker (CHL) by forfeit. 126 — Abbas Norman (Shen) pinned Nikita Bondari (Shen), 4:33. 132 — Zachary Olden (Warr) tech fall over Donald MacMillan IV (S-G), 2:57. 138 — Colton Bell (Warr) pinned Timothy Paculavich (Q), 5:12. 145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) dec. Brayton Cary (S-C), 6-1. 152 — Ethan Young (Shen) by forfeit. 160 — Anthony Harbour (Shen) pinned Ben Miner (Warr), 0:46. 172 — Dylan Smith (Q) pinned Anthony Kennedy (Shen), 3:15. 189 — Michael Riche (S-C) dec. Mason Vanetten (S-G), 3-2. 215 — Caleb Janikas (Shen) dec. Benjamin Killingsworth (Q), 5-4. 285 — Camden Hill (S-C), dec. Jakob Pregent (GF), 7-3