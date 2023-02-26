ALBANY — Several minutes after the end of his high school wrestling career, Tristen Hitchcock met the gaze of video cameras and owned the disappointment in his effort Saturday night.

The Warrensburg-Lake George senior had dropped a frustrating 4-2 loss to Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg in the Division II 285-pound final of the State Wrestling Tournament at MVP Arena. It was his first loss of the season, and his first loss in 67 matches dating back to last year.

Hitchcock, who will wrestle for Army at West Point in the fall, said it was more about what he didn’t do. He hadn’t wrestled his best, and he knew it.

“I’m not disappointed in taking second, I’m disappointed with my effort — I kind of felt the whole weekend I didn’t wrestle great,” said Hitchcock, the defending state champion, who finished the season with a 46-1 record and his career at 159-27.

“I didn’t nearly wrestle my best match. I have enough energy to wrestle a whole other match — that’s never a good thing when that’s the case,” he added. “I need to be out there pedal to the metal for six minutes, and maybe 10 seconds I wrestled at my best. Just a little disappointed in my effort.”

Salem-Cambridge senior Evan Day felt the same way, after an equally tough 5-2 loss to Homer’s Sam Sorenson in the D-II state final at 215.

“He’s a really good opponent, he’s strong and athletic — he just beat me,” said Day, who had finished third at 285 last season. “I was hoping to do a little bit better, I wanted to move a little bit more on my feet, but I didn’t stick to my game plan.”

Day, who had been banged up in both football and wrestling this year, finished his season with a 30-5 record. In the last two weeks, he became the first wrestler from Cambridge to win a Section II title and be a state finalist.

“I think he had an outstanding career,” Salem-Cambridge coach Frank Fronhofer II said. “He’s an excellent kid, a good leader and we will miss him. It was an honor to coach him.

“The only thing he could’ve done better was to be healthy during his career — he did everything else right,” Fronhofer added. “He worked harder than anybody, and even when he was hurt, he stood up every day and did the rehab, whatever he had to do. I think if he continues to wrestle, we haven’t seen the best of what Evan can do.”

Day and Hitchcock both pinned their way into the finals in Saturday morning’s semifinals, Hitchcock needing just 1:33 to pin Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey. Day caught Port Jervis’ Matt Oosterom in a head-and-arm and stuck him in 3:15.

In the finals, Hitchcock let Sibble up from the down position to start the second period, giving Sibble an escape point. Seconds later, Hitchcock scored a takedown, but later cut Sibble loose to create a 2-2 tie. However, he was unable to get in for another takedown as the taller, rangier Sibble proved slippery.

In the third period, Hitchcock started in the bottom position, but never could get out from under Sibble, who tied him up with his legs. Sibble finally pulled Hitchcock over for two back points with 25 seconds left in regulation to take the lead.

“We put him down (to start the third period) because he’s been getting away from people all year when he has to, but this time he didn’t,” W-LG coach Mark Trapasso said. “He feels bad, he knows he could’ve wrestled a lot better match. Opportunities like that don’t come around very often — he knows that, he’ll learn from it.”

“I just got in my head a little bit too much before the match,” Hitchcock said. “I took him down with ease in the second period — that was all on me, I should have kept my foot on the pedal and just kept going. I just didn’t execute.”