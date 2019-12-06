Corinth
Coach: Richard Whitaker
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 3-2 league, 15-2 overall
Key wrestlers who moved on: Conor Eversole, Nate Warrington, Sam Tromblee
Starting lineup: Garrett Bourdeau (106), Paul Granger (113), John Freebern (120), Devlin Blanchard (126), Max Jones (132), Mark Ellis (145), Dan Tracy (152), Alec Richards (170), Ryan Ackerman (182), Ray Procter (195), Taz Bovee (220), Isaiah Kanar (285).
Outlook: The Tomahawks have several young, inexperienced wrestlers this season, so the challenge for the team will be to develop that youth. The team is led by returning Section II champion Richards, along with returning Section II place-finishers Freebern and Blanchard. Corinth will also need consistent contributions from veterans Ellis, Procter and Kanar.
Glens Falls
Coach: Dan Perry
League: Foothills Council
2018-19: 2-4, 3-9
Key wrestlers who moved on: Kaleb Dingmon
Starting lineup: Avi Berg (99), Alex Vanderpool (113), Jacob Francato (120), Trevor Swinton (138), Sean Backus (145), Skyler Sturdevant/Noah Harris (152-160), Wyatt MacPherson (170), Connor Wright (182), Isaiah Murray (195), Jakob Pregent (220-285).
Outlook: The Indians are not deep this season, but have solid wrestlers at the 11 weights they can fill. Glens Falls is hoping to improve on last year and get more wrestlers to the state qualifier meet at the end of the season. The team is relatively young, but has a lot of wrestling experience, led by Berg, Francato, Backus and Harris, with Sturdevant a promising eighth-grader.
Granville
Coach: Steve Palmer
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 0-5, 13-8
Key wrestlers who moved on: Carlos Medrano-Garcia, Andrew Reed, David Regimbald, Jon Hermance
Starting lineup: Quinn Johnson (99), Jaxon Torres/Gabe St. Martin (106), Nick Crum (113), Thomas McMahon (120), Scott Wittman/Arien Maxam (126), Rocky Matteson/Tristan Hyatt (132), Chris McMorris-Lawless/Brent Perry (138), Cody McMorris-Lawless (145), Ben Chilkott (160), Zach Rodd/Cole Haines/Richie Holland (170), Logan Knowles (182), Logan Beebe (195), Tyler Muise (285).
Outlook: The Golden Horde have some holes in their lineup, but their strength is in a core group of seniors who have come up through the ranks. There are some bottlenecks at certain weights, like 170, where seniors Haines, Rodd and Holland are battling. Chilkott and Beebe are among the returnees.
Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George
Co-coaches: Jeremy Duers, Jeff Varmette
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 4-1, 13-4
Key wrestlers who moved on: Cody York, Logan Duers, William Mitcham
Starting lineup: Grace York/Mystic Potts (106), Caleb Carpenter (113), Gavin McCabe/Mike Springer/Colby Hanna (120), Carter McIntosh/Leon Reynolds/Sam Strzok (126), Aiden Price (132), Quinton Fox (138), Dustin Lashway (145), Braydon Mahon (152), Justin Hoffman (160), Mike Fuss/Colby Hoolihan (170), Logan Marissal (195), Cameron Duers (220), Hunter DeMarsh (285).
Outlook: The WarEagles have new co-coaches taking over this season in Jeremy Duers and Jeff Varmette. They have a team with great veteran leadership and a young crop of talented and driven wrestlers. With veterans like Hoffman, Hoolihan, Fuss and Cameron Duers leading the way, H-L/LG will be very competitive in the league.
Hudson Falls
Coach: Mike Prendergast
League: Foothills Council
2018-19: 3-3, 8-9
Key wrestlers who moved on: Eamon Foster, Billy Richmond
Starting lineup: Dom Doyle (99), Chris Petteys (113), Seamus Paige (120), Gavin Krywy (126), Jack Repsis (132), Mason Watson (138), Pat Mercure (145), North Darunsonthaya (152), Aidan Dougher (160), Isaiah Mattison (170), Anthony Colio (182), Aidan Pollock (195), Gavin Gaulin (220), Carter Grey (285).
Outlook: The Tigers should field a very competitive dual-meet team this season, and that will be determined by how fast their wrestlers progress. Petteys returns as a two-time Section II runner-up, but there is a lot of returning young experience this season, including Doyle, Paige and Repsis.
Queensbury
Coach: Bob Winchip
League: Foothills Council
2018-19: 6-0, 12-5
Key wrestlers who moved on: Ryan Sleezer, Dylan Sleezer, Dan Brady, John Brady, Luke Little
Starting lineup: Brayden Shattuck (99), Ryan VanGuilder (106), Owen Rafferty (120), Kaiden LaLuna (126), Trevor Robbins (132), Ryan Vaughn (138), Kyle Miller (145), Ryan LaPann (152), Scott Miller (160), Will Fraser (170), Dylan Schell (182), Seth Guay (195), Will Bell (220).
Outlook: The Spartans have usually been the team to beat in the Foothills Council, but numbers are down this season and there is less experience on the squad. Robbins and Guay, both Section II place-finishers last year, give Queensbury two standouts to build around, along with LaLuna and Fraser, who were Section II place-finishers in 2018.
Salem-Cambridge
Coach: Frank Fronhofer
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 1-4, 6-6
Key wrestlers who moved on: Jamie Olvera
Starting lineup: Angie Dill (99), Kyle Bink (106), Jacob Haynes (113), Matt Gardner (120), Abe Edwards (126), Charlie Dill (132), Cole Loveland (138), Tyler Andrews (145), Joey Cary (152), Doug Pennington/Quinn Donaldson (160), Cliff Lewis/Hunter McGill (170), Hunter Day/Logan Williams (182), Rylie Burr/Kane Starks (195), Lucas Martindale (220), Evan Day (285).
Outlook: Salem-Cambridge is only one deep in many weight classes, but with good health, it could have a solid team in an extremely tough league. Hunter Day is a two-time Section II place-finisher who can wrestle at multiple weights to help the team. Haynes and Charlie Dill were both Section II qualifiers last year who will bring experience to the lower weight classes.
Saratoga Springs
Coach: Jake Zanetti
League: Suburban Council
2018-19: 1-3, 19-4
Key wrestlers who moved on: Brant Robinson, Doug Cooper, Devin Crowe.
Outlook: The Blue Streaks have a new head coach in former standout Jake Zanetti, who has beefed up the team's schedule. The Streaks have some excellent building blocks in state qualifier Eric Griskowitz (145), a four-time Section II place-finisher, and Zeph Watkins (126), who was fourth in Section II last year. Seventh-grader Lucius Anderson (99) makes his varsity debut after a successful youth career.
Schuylerville-Greenwich
Coach: Donovan Santisteban
League: Foothills Council
2018-19: 1-5, 2-8
Key wrestlers who moved on: None
Starting lineup: Blake Demiaenko (106), Kadyn MacNeil (113), Elizabeth Goodspeed (120), Phoenix Stewart (120), Gian-Luca Ubillo (126), Jordan Zakrzewski (132), Aidan Jones (138), Donald MacMillan (145), Stephen Rowinski (145), Kyle Burnham (152), Ben Verti (160), Devon Dunkle (170), Jeremy Brownell (220), Andrew Dumas (285).
Outlook: First-year coach Donovan Santisteban, a former Warrensburg standout, has 19 wrestlers in the room, a marked increase after the team only had a handful last season. The team is young and will have some holes in the lineup, but has some experience in the upper weights with Burnham, Dunkle, Brownell and Dumas returning.
South Glens Falls
Coach: Charlie Dickens
League: Foothills Council
2018-19: 4-2, 12-4
Key wrestlers who moved on: Vincent Santilli, Justin Jones
Starting lineup: Taylor Goguen (99), Landon Saunders (106), Ashton Currier (113), Noah Hogan (120), Timmy Stephenson (126), Ethan Weller/Lily Rabine (132), Trevor Karl (138), Matt Gebo (145), Antonio Murphy (152), Nick Casolo (160), Isaiah Cuva (170), Josh Ahrens (182), Almon Swears (195), Brian Hockford (220), Aiden Mickel (285).
Outlook: The Bulldogs have the advantage of a full lineup and several experienced wrestlers to lean on. Weller is a three-time Section II place-finisher, and Hockford and Mickel also placed at the state qualifier meet. Currier, Hogan, Ahrens and Cuva are all previous Section II qualifiers whose experience should help lead the team.
Warrensburg
Coach: Mark Trapasso
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 4-1, 26-6
Key wrestlers who moved on: Nolan McNeill, Chris Wilson, Zack Davis, Dustin Reiter
Starting lineup: Zach Olden (99), Robert Ranous (106), Landian Templeton (113), Justin Rushia (120), Dylan Winchell (126), Tanner McKenna (132), Zach Carpenter (138), Zach Shambo/Caiden Mosher (145), Hunter McKenna (152), Thomas Combs (160), Joe Murdick (170), Ayden Rushia (182), Tristen Hitchcock (195), Jaron Griffin (220), Jacob Clear (285).
Outlook: The Burghers are taking aim at their fifth straight Adirondack League and Class D sectional titles this season, and longtime coach Mark Trapasso wants them to guard against complacency. Warrensburg benefits from a full lineup and lots of experience, so hopes are high for continued success.
Whitehall-Fort Ann
Coach: Bob Diekel
League: Adirondack League
2018-19: 3-2, 15-12
Key wrestlers who moved on: Jake Moore, Casey Bush
Starting lineup: Allen Beaulieu (99), Declan Bombard (106), Jack Herring (113), Scott MacDuff (120), Ollie West/Cameron Corsi (126), Aidan MacLeod/Jake LaRoe (132), Sawyer Ostrander (138), David Austin (145), Troy Austin (152), Brennan Card (160), Chad Aratare/Mason Rollo (170), Jake Gosselin/Tyler Fish/Collin Traver/Jonathon Chaplin (182), Brendan Covey (195), Mike Vandenburg/Lukas Longtin (220), Spencer Dickinson/Ricky Bruce (285).
Outlook: Whitehall-Fort Ann has a full lineup, but hopes to stay healthy to be competitive in the always-tough Adirondack League. Covey is a returning state qualifier and Austin is a former Section II place-finisher, and they lead an experienced nucleus that includes Gosselin, Vandenburg and Dickinson.
