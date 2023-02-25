ALBANY — Just as his arm was raised in victory Saturday afternoon, Granville senior Brent Perry grabbed his opponent's arm — and raised it, too.

Perry and Whitehall's Troy Austin got the matchup they wanted at the State Wrestling Tournament — just not when they wanted it.

Instead of meeting in the Division II state final at 189 pounds, the seniors — best friends off the wrestling mat — met for third place, with Perry pulling out a dramatic 2-0 win with a takedown in overtime.

"Troy's one of my best friends I've had," said Perry, who had lost to Austin twice earlier this season, including the Section II finals two weeks ago. "He's wrestled with me all the way up through, we played football together — I wouldn't want my last match to be with anyone else."

The area's only other state place-finisher not in the finals was Hudson Falls junior Jesse Mullis, who finished fifth at 172 in D-II.

Perry and Austin, the No. 1 seed, had both lost in the semifinals Saturday morning — Perry (42-3) dropping a frustrating 2-1 loss to Chittenango's Andrew Bailey, and Austin (43-3) getting caught in a lateral drop for a pin by Wellsville's Shane Davidson.

A few hours later, they bounced back with shutouts in the consolation semis and met for third.

After battling to a 0-0 deadlock through three periods — the two have "complete opposite styles," Austin said — Perry finally secured the winning takedown with 26 seconds left in overtime.

"I know he's a very strong shooter, I knew I had to keep my legs back, and it was a move of luck — I hit a cross-face and I stepped over and it happened to work that time," Perry said. "That's what wrestling is — a lot of it's chance, tough skill and muscle. That's what it ended up being, just muscling each other over in the end."

"We've always done well with him by sprawling back," Granville-Fort Ann coach Steve Palmer said. "So this time, we changed things up — we're going to sprawl and go back into him hard, and that proved to be the move that eventually he won on in the match."

Said Austin: "I shot in and I got a pretty deep high-crotch single (leg), it turned into, and he started spinning — I got hip-down and he spun behind me and got the last two (points)."

The two embraced after their bout — no hard feelings from either.

"I said, 'Look where we are, man,' because we both dreamed about this when we were kids, we both wanted to be here," Perry said. "Would've been better in the finals, but consolation finals does the same thing for me — makes me feel complete. I'm happy that's my last high school match."

Austin was gutting out a rib injury he had suffered in his semifinal match. He had an ice bag wrapped around his midsection after the third-place bout.

"It is really hard (wrestling a friend) — now we're split 2-2 the last two years," Austin said. "It makes it tough during wrestling season, makes it difficult to talk because you never know when we're going to wrestle. Now we're back to brothers again like we were on the football field (for Granville-Whitehall)."

"Troy's the walking wounded — he got hurt yesterday, he got hurt today — but I'm proud of him, he wrestled tough to the very, very end," said Bob Diekel, who is stepping down as Whitehall's head coach after 38 seasons. "It just wasn't in the cards, I guess. But he's the hardest worker in the room. He's going to make somebody in college very happy."

Mullis, who finished 42-8, won his fifth-place match by forfeit over Norwich's Mason Edwards, who had pinned him in Friday's quarterfinals, but was injured in the consolation semis.

"I'd rather have gotten higher on the podium, but I've got next year," Mullis said. "I would've liked to have had that last match, but I accomplished what I would have liked to — certainly would've liked to do better."

Falling in the first round of Saturday's wrestlebacks were seniors Avi Berg (118) of Glens Falls and Dante Corriveau (152) of W-LG in D-II, and Queensbury junior Lucas Schell (160) in D-I.