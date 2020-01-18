Granville wrestlers missing deployed coach

"Him being a vet and continuing to serve over and over again speaks very highly of him," said Zovistoski, a former Granville wrestler himself who is in his first year as an assistant coach and school resource officer. "Being able to step in and work with these kids the way he has is amazing, and all we can do is continue to look at how he did things and try to do things the same way. We have big shoes to fill."

With a lot of underclassmen on a young team, Palmer's example has been a positive for seniors like Haines. His absence has helped them grow as leaders.

"What he's doing is really inspiring, what he's done here, and now that he's overseas, it's kind of given me more determination to do what I can to help out while he's not here," Haines said. "I'm just trying to pass down what he taught to me. A lot of the stuff he taught me was moves, how to deal with certain situations."

"He teaches not only throws and stuff, which are emergency moves, but he teaches a wider range of moves — from the fireman's (carry) to a single-leg (takedown) — that can be used every match," Muise said of Palmer, who is in his 20th season at Granville's helm.