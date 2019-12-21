Granville fourth at Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament

Granville fourth in own tourney: Logan Beebe finished first at 195 pounds and six others earned top-four place finishes as Granville placed fourth in its own Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament.

Beebe pinned Averill Park's Dominick Paradise in 3:38 to win the title at 195. Jaxon Torres (106) and Tristan Hyatt (132) were runners-up for the Golden Horde. Quinn Johnson (99), Ben Chilkott (160) and Zach Rodd (182) finished third and Arien Maxam (120) took fourth for Granville, which finished with 133 points.

Schuylerville-Greenwich finished seventh with 85 points, led by Andrew Dumas' runner-up finish at 285, where he lost 6-2 to Mechanicville-Stillwater's Justyn Kovalsky. Placing third for S-G were Blake Demaienko (106) and Jeremy Brownell (220), while Kadyn MacNeil (113) and Donald MacMillan (138) were fourth.

Peru won the team title with 172 points, followed by Averill Park (148) and Ichabod Crane (139).

