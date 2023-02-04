PERRY IS CHAMP IN CLASS C: Granville-Fort Ann senior Brent Perry rolled to the 189-pound title at the Class C sectional wrestling meet, leading G-FA to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

Perry won by fall in 1:24 over Coxsackie-Athens' Ryan Ulscht in the finals at Tamarac High School.

Coxsackie-Athens, which won a sectional wrestling title for the first time last year, was a repeat champion, edging out Cobleskill, 213-207 in team points. G-FA finished behind Tamarac and Greenville with 137 points. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne was seventh.

Nick Crum (132) and Jaxon Torres (145) finished second for G-FA, which also got third-place finishes from Quinn Johnson (126) and Brandon Beaver (172), and a fourth place from Nathan Barber (138).

C/H-L had three straight runners-up, as Aiden Schurr (102), Michael Rose (110) and Keegan Baker (118) lost in the finals. Paul Granger (152) and John Geary (215) finished fourth for the Mountaineers.

Class C Wrestling Championships Team Scores 1. Coxsackie-Athens 213, 2. Cobleskill 207, 3. Tamarac 148, 4. Greenville 145 1/2, 5. Granville-Fort Ann 137, 6. Catskill 92, 7. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 90, 8. Ichabod Crane 65, 9. Taconic Hills 44, 10. Cairo-Durham 7. Championship Results 102 — D'Vante Ortiz (Tam) dec. Aiden Schurr (CHL), 3-1. 110 — Ashten Haley (Cob) pinned Michael Rose (CHL), 1:13. 118 — Rey Martinez (C-A) pinned Keegan Baker (CHL), 3:11. 126 — Trevor Bishop (Tam) dec. Liam English (Cob), 3-1. 132 — Ryker Cox (C-A) by injury default over Nick Crum (GFA). 138 — Luke Yorke (Cob) dec. Ty Roadcap (Tam), 8-3. 145 — Kieran Cullen (Green) pinned Jaxon Torres (GFA), :57. 152 — Kyber Henry (Cob) pinned Austin Fitzpatrick (Tam), 1:28. 160 — Joseph Martinez (C-A) dec. Joseph Davis (Green), 5-2. 172 — Daniel Forbes (Cat) pinned Devin O'Connor (Green), 1:43. 189 — Brent Perry (GFA) pinned Ryan Ulscht (C-A), 1:24. 215 — Luke Pryor (Cob) pinned Brendan Woytowich (C-A), 1:33. 285 — Jack VanGordon (Green) dec. Carlos Torres (Cob), 11-6. Consolation Results 102 — Peter Filli (IC) pinned Marcello Buono (Cat), 3:16. 110 — Arion Blackwell (TH) pinned Colton Quinn (Green), 4:15. 118 — Colby Beers (Green) pinned Eddy Miller (Tam), 1:43. 126 — Quinn Johnson (GFA) pinned Neil Murphy (C-A), 4:06. 132 — Ben Yorke (Cob) dec. Emily Frost (Tam), 9-2. 138 — Rocco Salvino (C-A) dec. Nathan Barber (GFA), 5-0. 145 — Max Rulison (C-A) pinned Dominic Scolaro (Cob), 4:18. 152 — Gage Decker (C-A) dec. Paul Granger (CHL), 9-5. 160 — Bryce Retell (Tam) pinned Dylan Gallagher (Cob), 4:07. 172 — Brandon Beaver (GFA) pinned Anthony Iamunno (C-A), 5:59. 189 — Matayas Brodowski (Cat) pinned Zachary Wessel (TH), 2:42. 215 — Teddy Lerman (IC) pinned John Geary (CHL), 2:08. 285 — Jack LeSage (Cob) pinned Connor Johnson (TH), 1:37.