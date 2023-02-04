PERRY IS CHAMP IN CLASS C: Granville-Fort Ann senior Brent Perry rolled to the 189-pound title at the Class C sectional wrestling meet, leading G-FA to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
Perry won by fall in 1:24 over Coxsackie-Athens' Ryan Ulscht in the finals at Tamarac High School.
Coxsackie-Athens, which won a sectional wrestling title for the first time last year, was a repeat champion, edging out Cobleskill, 213-207 in team points. G-FA finished behind Tamarac and Greenville with 137 points. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne was seventh.
Nick Crum (132) and Jaxon Torres (145) finished second for G-FA, which also got third-place finishes from Quinn Johnson (126) and Brandon Beaver (172), and a fourth place from Nathan Barber (138).
C/H-L had three straight runners-up, as Aiden Schurr (102), Michael Rose (110) and Keegan Baker (118) lost in the finals. Paul Granger (152) and John Geary (215) finished fourth for the Mountaineers.