 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granville-Fort Ann 4th in Class C

  • 0

STILLWATER — Coxsackie-Athens won the Class C wrestling meet, edging Tamarac by three points. Granville-Fort Ann was fourth.

Brent Perry won the title for Granville-Fort Ann at 189 pounds. Jaxon Torres, Quinn Johnson, Nicholas Crum and Thomas McMahon all finished second.

Logan Marissal of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George won at 215. Carter McIntosh finished second.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News