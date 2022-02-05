Granville-Fort Ann 4th in Class C Post-Star staff report Feb 5, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STILLWATER — Coxsackie-Athens won the Class C wrestling meet, edging Tamarac by three points. Granville-Fort Ann was fourth.Brent Perry won the title for Granville-Fort Ann at 189 pounds. Jaxon Torres, Quinn Johnson, Nicholas Crum and Thomas McMahon all finished second.Logan Marissal of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George won at 215. Carter McIntosh finished second. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Meet Sport Class Coxsackie-athens Jaxon Torres Nicholas Crum Thomas Mcmahon Wrestling Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Burghers roll to Class D wrestling crown Warrensburg-Bolton put eight wrestlers into the finals and went on to win the Class D wrestling tournament. Tigers second, G.F. third in Class CC wrestling Ravena beat out Hudson Falls by five points to win the Class CC wrestling sectional tournament on Saturday. Section II wrestling seeds (combined) The top four seeds in each class of this weekend's class sectional wrestling tournaments. Tigers edge Glens Falls, claim Foothills wrestling title Hudson Falls beat Glens Falls 36-34 to win the Foothills Council wrestling title. ROUNDUP: Schuylerville-Greenwich tops SGF on criteria Tuesday's high school wrestling roundup. WarEagles, Salem-Cambridge crown two champs at Coach Ken Baker Classic The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George and Salem-Cambridge wrestling teams each crowned two weight-class champions Saturday at the Coach Ken Baker Classic. Watch Now: Related Video Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game Beijing Winter Olympics first to rely on artificial snow AP Beijing Winter Olympics first to rely on artificial snow FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56 FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56 Accidental Belichick text at center of racial discrimination lawsuit against NFL AP Accidental Belichick text at center of racial discrimination lawsuit against NFL