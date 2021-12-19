Golden Horde take second in own tournament

GRANVILLE — Despite having only one champion, the Granville-Fort Ann wrestling team finished second on Saturday in its own Coach Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament.

The Golden Horded finished with 111 team points, just two points behind Oneonta for the team title. Mechanicville-Stillwater placed fifth and Corinth was 12th.

Junior Quinn Johnson pinned Fair Haven's Trey Lee 5:33 into their 126-pound championship bout for the Horde's only first-place winner.

Zachariah Wilson (138 pounds) and Brent Perry (189) finished as runners-up for Granville-Fort Ann. Thomas McMahon finished third at 132, pinning teammate Nick Crum in the consolation final. Joining Crum as a fourth-place finisher for the Horde were Jaxon Torres (118) and Austyn Reed (145).

Corinth seventh-grader Riley Bernash was the champ at 102, pinning Alexis LaFountain of Mechanicville-Stillwater in the finals. Luke Schirmacher won for M-S at 152, while Decker Carpenter was second at 110.

Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament Team Scores 1. Oneonta 113, 2. Granville-Fort Ann 111, 3. Fair Haven (Vt.) 107, 4. Springfield (Vt.) 104, 5. Mechanicville-Stillwater 95, 6. Middlebury (Vt.) 80, 7. Champlain Valley (Vt.) 60, 8. Hoosick Falls 59, 9. Berlin-New Lebanon 52, 10. tie, Ichabod Crane, Otter Valley (Vt.) 49, 12. Corinth 41, 13. Vergennes (Vt.) 34, 14. Burr & Burton (Vt.) 30. Championship Results 102 — Riley Bernash (Cor) pinned Alexis LaFountain (MS), 1:27. 110 — Jair Gomez-Martinez (IC) pinned Decker Carpenter (MS), 1:41. 118 — Lincoln Wilcox (FH) pinned Dillan Lacasse (Spr), :56. 126 — Quinn Johnson (GFA) pinned Trey Lee (FH), 5:33. 132 — Tanner Poquette (CV) dec. Avery Carl (Midd), 6-1. 138 — Tristan Hyatt (FH) pinned Zachariah Wilson (GFA), 3:52. 145 — AlanMichael Rubin (On) dec. Marshall Simpson (Spr), 7-1. 152 — Luke Schirmacher (MS) dec. Taylor Stearns (Ver), 4-1. 160 — Thomas Murphy (CV) dec. Ardell Wellman (On), 7-5. 172 — Matt Kluck (BNL) pinned Cole Wright (Spr), :34. 189 — Mateo Goodhue (On) pinned Brent Perry (GFA), :53. 215 — Colton DeLong (FH) pinned Simon Martin (OV), 4:25. 285 — Tommy Cooper (IC) pinned Jaden Zakala (On), :29. Consolation Results 102 — Thomas Harrington (HooF) pinned Tanner Tubia (On), 1:35. 110 — Braiden Pinsonault (Spr) pinned Jackson Marks (OV), 2:12. 118 — Alex Sperry (Midd) dec. Jaxon Torres (GFA), 7-2. 126 — Eli Brace (Ver) dec. Jacob Underhill (CV), 7-0. 132 — Thomas McMahon (GFA) pinned Nick Crum (GFA), 4:11. 138 — Ethan Varricchione (CV) pinned Austin Cormany (OV), 3:54. 145 — Paityn DeLong (FH) pinned Austyn Reed (GFA), 2:49. 152 — Jeremy Gress (HooF) pinned Tim Armsden (Spr), 4:41. 160 — Brendan Grenoble (HooF) dec. Tucker Kennett (Midd), 8-1. 172 — Calvin Kennett (Midd) pinned Owen Larrow (Midd), :42. 189 — Liam Bradley (BB) dec. Michael Daley (MS), 5-2. 215 — Brian Stafford (Spr) pinned Ben Nania (MS), 2:53. 285 — Jesse Cameron (BNL) pinned Hunter Hathaway (HooF), 1:19.

