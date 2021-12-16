Glens Falls tops Queensbury on mats for first time since 1973

The area’s longest streak of dominance of one team over another came to a stunning end Thursday night.

The Glens Falls wrestling team ended nearly 50 years of frustration at the hands of Queensbury with a thrilling 39-36 Foothills Council-opening victory at Glens Falls High School.

The finishing touch was provided by a wrestler who had never wrestled before — junior Gavin Williams, whose pin at 215 pounds lifted the Indians to arguably their biggest dual-meet victory in decades.

“We told them they had a chance to break the streak, and they bought in 100 percent,” Glens Falls coach Dan Perry said by phone after the match. “Everybody had a role, everybody did their job and they pulled it out.”

Glens Falls last beat the Spartans on Feb. 3, 1973, a 31-18 win for the Indians.

Thursday’s victory came down to Williams in the final bout of the night, as he pinned Queensbury’s Ben Killingsworth in 3:54 for the six points that vaulted the Indians to victory.

“It all came down to a guy who decided to wrestle instead of play basketball this year,” Perry said of Williams, a standout linebacker and offensive lineman for the Indians’ football team. “He’s a bruiser. We taught him a couple of moves — he’s got a blast double and he keeps hitting it, and he got the kid on his back.

“He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s making up for it with his athleticism, and his physicality is ridiculous,” Perry added.

Glens Falls’ Jacob Pregent had opened the match with a 7-2 decision over the Spartans’ Jason Lapelle at 285.

The Indians got pins from junior Avi Berg (110), sophomore Ayden Grieve (145), senior Eli Johnson (160) and sophomore Skyler Sturdevant (172) to put themselves in position to knock off perennial Foothills powerhouse Queensbury.

“Eli Johnson was down in the third period and he pinned the kid. That was a huge turnaround,” Perry said. “We changed around our lineup a bit. I figured if Eli could win his match, I knew if Skyler and Gavin pinned, we’d win the match.”

Perry credited the mix of wrestlers on his squad for the streak-breaking victory.

“I have to thank our youth program for sending us guys like Avi Berg, Skyler Sturdevant and Ayden Grieve, talented athletes who know what they’re doing on the mat,” the veteran coach said. “And we’ve got kids like Eli Johnson and Alex Vanderpool who have done the grind and gained experience, and now they’re the seniors providing leadership.”

Queensbury got pins from Jamir McMaster (126), Noah Smith (138), Lucas Shell (152) and Scott Miller (189), the latter giving the Spartans a 36-33 lead heading into the final bout.

Glens Falls 39, Queensbury 36

285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) dec. Jason Lapelle, 7-2.

102 — Killian Batchelder (GF) by forfeit.

110 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Brayden Shattuck, 1:17.

118 — Ryan Vanguilder (Q) by forfeit.

126 — Jamir McMaster (Q) pinned Marek Dacey, :48.

132 — Alex Testani (Q) by forfeit.

138 — Noah Smith (Q) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 3:02.

145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) pinned Isaiah Engel, 5:27.

152 — Lucas Shell (Q) pinned Nick Keyes, 1:05.

160 — Eli Johnson (GF) pinned Dylan Smith, 5:06.

172 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Gage Russell, 1:54.

189 — Scott Miller (Q) pinned Violence Sturdevant, 2:40.

215 — Gavin Williams (GF) pinned Ben Killingsworth, 3:54.

