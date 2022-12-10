 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Glens Falls second in MatMania

GLENS FALLS — Avi Berg was an individual winner as Glens Falls finished second in its MatMania tournament on Saturday.

The homestanding Indians finished 15 1/2 points behind first-place Colchester (Vermont). Whitehall finished third, one point behind Glens Falls. Granville-Fort Ann was fourth.

Berg won the title at 126 pounds, winning by decision in the finals. Ayden Grieve (145), Skyler Sturdevant (172) and Gavin Williams (215) were runner-ups. Jakob Pregent was a third-place winner.

Sawyer Ostrander of Whitehall won the title with a pin at 152 and teammate Troy Austin was first at 215 with a 43-second pin in the finals. Allen Beaulieu (132) and Chad Monty (189) placed second. Matt Ingerson (White) and Ayden Smith finished third.

Granville-Fort Ann's Nicholas Crum (132) and Brent Perry (189) won championship matches, both via pins. Quinn Johnson (126) and Nathan Barber (138) were second-place finishers.

Troy Keiser of South Glens Falls was a winner at 102 with a pin in his final match. Michael Rose and Keegan Baker of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished third.

