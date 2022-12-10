Glens Falls second in MatMania

GLENS FALLS — Avi Berg was an individual winner as Glens Falls finished second in its MatMania tournament on Saturday.

The homestanding Indians finished 15 1/2 points behind first-place Colchester (Vermont). Whitehall finished third, one point behind Glens Falls. Granville-Fort Ann was fourth.

Berg won the title at 126 pounds, winning by decision in the finals. Ayden Grieve (145), Skyler Sturdevant (172) and Gavin Williams (215) were runner-ups. Jakob Pregent was a third-place winner.

Sawyer Ostrander of Whitehall won the title with a pin at 152 and teammate Troy Austin was first at 215 with a 43-second pin in the finals. Allen Beaulieu (132) and Chad Monty (189) placed second. Matt Ingerson (White) and Ayden Smith finished third.

Granville-Fort Ann's Nicholas Crum (132) and Brent Perry (189) won championship matches, both via pins. Quinn Johnson (126) and Nathan Barber (138) were second-place finishers.

Troy Keiser of South Glens Falls was a winner at 102 with a pin in his final match. Michael Rose and Keegan Baker of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne finished third.

MatMania Results Team Scores 1. Colchester (Vt.) 135.5, 2. Glens Falls 120, 3. Whitehall 119, 4. Granville-Fort Ann 102, 5. Greenville 100, 6. AuSable Valley 95, 7. Bethlehem 61, 8. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 54, 9. Watervliet-Cohoes 52, 10. South Glens Falls 45, 11. Berne-Knox 39, 12. Catskill 31.5, 13. Niskayuna 29, 14. Mechanicville-Stillwater 22. Championship Round 102 — Troy Keiser (SGF) pinned Connor Aloisi (Gre), 3:34 110 — Mason Sheltra (Col) dec. Drew Schiavo (Nisky), 11-4 118 — Cahota Lafond (Col) by tech fall over Gavin Blaise (AV), 17-0 126 — Avi Berg (GF) dec. Quinn Johnson (Gran-FA), 8-2 132 — Nicholas Crum (Gran-FA) pinned Allen Beaulieu (White), 1:54 138 — Jackson Willi (Beth) dec. Nathan Barber (Gran-FA), 9-3 145 — Kieran Cullen (Gre) by tech fall over Ayden Grieve (GF), 18-1 152 — Sawyer Ostrander (White) pinned Jordan Lavole (Col), 3:09 160 — Luke Schirmacher (Mech-Still) dec. Cameron Katon (Col), 5-3 (OT) 172 — Daniel Forbes (Cat) pinned Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 3:54 189 — Brent Perry (Gran-FA) pinned Chad Monty (White), 1:57 215 — Troy Austin (White) pinned Gavin Williams (GF), :43 285 — Graham Resmer (Col) pinned Justin Oathout (Wat), 3:16 Consolation Round 102 — Kanyon Beeraka-Kolnacki (Gre) by forfeit 110 — Michael Rose (CHL) pinned Dylan Keech (SGF), 1:52 118 — Match Keegan Baker (CHL) pinned Will Canale (GF), 2:59 126 — Matt Ingerson (White) dec. Christian Caputo (Beth), 9-2 132 — Leland Pray (AV) pinned Christian Faulkner (SGF), 3:00 138 — Jon Fletcher (AV) pinned Ali Ahmadzai (Wat), 4:15 145 — Ayden Smith (White) dec. Jaxon Torres (Gran-FA), 7-3 152 — Don Cesare (Wat) dec. River Townsend (B-K), 7-6 160 — Dominick LaPier (AV) def. (Gre), tiebreaker 172 — Devin O'Connor (Gre) dec. Skyler Lamphere (Col), 6-4 (OT) 189 — Quincy Bonville (Beth) pinned Josh Martel (Col), 2:11 215 — Nathan Rondeau (AV) dec. John Geary (CHL), 1-0 285 — Jakob Pregent (GF) pinned Evan Meisner (Nisky), 1:41