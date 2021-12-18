Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Salem-Camb. lead local teams at Chickanis tourney

HUDSON FALLS — Glens Falls had three champions and finished third in the Tom Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School.
The host Tigers and Salem-Cambridge tied for fourth in the 11-team field. South Glens Falls took eighth.
Colonie High School was the top team by a wide margin. Timmy Vadnais of Burlington at 215 pounds was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Avi Berg (110), Ayden Grieve (145) and Eli Johnson (152) of Glens Falls all won individual titles. The Indians also had six other wrestlers place — a second place (Skyler Sturdevant at 160), a fourth place (Alex Vanderpool at 138), two fifths and two sixths.
Hudson Falls had three second-place finishers — Colin Diffee at 118, Sean Heaney at 152 and Jesse Mullis at 172. Finishing third for the Tigers were Justin Mullis (110), Gavin Krywy (126) and Ethan Nolan (145).
Salem-Cambridge's best finish was Kyle Bink's runner-up finish at 132. Finishing third were Henry Dill (102), Brayton Cary (138), Quinn Donaldson (189) and Lucas Martindale (215). Rylie Burr was fourth at 215.
People are also reading…
South High's Joshua Ahrens won the title at 189. Dylan Keech (110) and Julien Dickens (132) were fourth-place finishers.