Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Salem-Camb. lead local teams at Chickanis tourney

HUDSON FALLS — Glens Falls had three champions and finished third in the Tom Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School.

The host Tigers and Salem-Cambridge tied for fourth in the 11-team field. South Glens Falls took eighth.

Colonie High School was the top team by a wide margin. Timmy Vadnais of Burlington at 215 pounds was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Avi Berg (110), Ayden Grieve (145) and Eli Johnson (152) of Glens Falls all won individual titles. The Indians also had six other wrestlers place — a second place (Skyler Sturdevant at 160), a fourth place (Alex Vanderpool at 138), two fifths and two sixths.

Hudson Falls had three second-place finishers — Colin Diffee at 118, Sean Heaney at 152 and Jesse Mullis at 172. Finishing third for the Tigers were Justin Mullis (110), Gavin Krywy (126) and Ethan Nolan (145).

Salem-Cambridge's best finish was Kyle Bink's runner-up finish at 132. Finishing third were Henry Dill (102), Brayton Cary (138), Quinn Donaldson (189) and Lucas Martindale (215). Rylie Burr was fourth at 215.

South High's Joshua Ahrens won the title at 189. Dylan Keech (110) and Julien Dickens (132) were fourth-place finishers.

Chickanis tournament Team Scores 1. Colonie 254, 2. Carthage 178 1/2, 3. Glens Falls 139, 4. Hudson Falls 111, 4. Salem-Cambridge 111, 6. Burlington 102, 7. La Salle 75, 8. South High 64, 9. Scotia 53, 10. Schenectady 41, 11. Berne-Knox 16. Championship Finals 102 — Ayden Downing (Carth) pinned Vincent Mastrianni (Col), 1:26 110 — 1. Avi Berg (GF), 2. Landon Copley (Carth). 118 — 1. Shay Sinitiere (Carth), 2. Colin Diffee (HuF). 126 — Brogan Fielding (Carth) dec. Calvin Conti (Sco), 11-6. 132 — Ben Rounds (Col) pinned Kyle Bink (S-C) 4:25. 138 — Thad Miller (Col) pinned Woudener Clement (Col), 1:08. 145 — 1. Ayden Grieve (GF), 2. Kevin Regan (Col). 152 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Sean Heaney (HuF), 9-5. 160 — John Truesdell (Col) pinned Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 1:42. 172 — Ray Hutton (LSI) dec. Jesse Mullis (HuF), 8-3. 189 — Joshua Ahrens (SGF) dec. Ronan Noke (Bur), 5-2. 215 — Timmy Vadnais (Bur) pinned Will Hotaling (Col), 1:41. 285 — Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin (Col) pinned Bilal Moqbil (Col), 5:52. Consolation Finals 102 — Henry Dill (S-C) pinned Kolt Wojtowecz (Sco), 0:41. 110 — 3. Justin Mullis (HuF), 4. Dylan Keech (SGF). 118 — 3. Guy Jabert (Col), 4. Donovan Witko (Schen). 126 — Gavin Krywy (HuF) dec. Josh Harris (Carth), 4-0. 132 — Nick Silva (Bur) pinned Julien Dickens (SGF), 1:47. 138 — Brayton Cary (S-C) pinned Alex Vanderpool (GF), 1:53. 145 — 3. Ethan Nolan (HuF), 4. Jacob Frost (Bur). 152 — Avry LaGasse (Carth) pinned Riley Hartman (LSI), 2:21. 160 — Hunter Parker (B-K) dec. E-Sonne Ponzo (Schen), 9-5. 172 — Sean NeJaime (LSI) pinned Hunter Sanderson (Carth), 1:59. 189 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) pinned Ahmad Kiswani (Bur), 1:20. 215 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned Rylie Burr (S-C), 1:54. 285 — Jacob Monaghan (Carth) pinned Ayman Elsiddig (Schen), 1:31. NOTE: Some weight classes were run as round-robins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0